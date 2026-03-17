A lahmacun master in Istanbul's Beylikdüzü district has entered the Guinness World Records by preparing a 63-meter-long (207 feet) lahmacun, officials said. The record-breaking dish drew large crowds during the event, which showcased both the size and quality of the traditional Turkish specialty.

The preparation took several days, using specially made dough and filling. The cooking process was carried out with meticulous care to maintain uniform taste and texture along the entire length of the lahmacun.

Citizens and visitors attended the record attempt in large numbers to witness the event. After official measurements, the 63-meter lahmacun was sliced and distributed to attendees.

Authorities confirmed the record, highlighting its contribution to promoting Turkish cuisine on a global scale. The event in Beylikdüzü combined a visual spectacle with a celebration of local culinary traditions, demonstrating the popularity and appeal of lahmacun both nationally and internationally.

Lahmacun master Ramazan Çimen said, “In front of citizens and our notary, we have proven that we made the world’s longest lahmacun. Our goal is to promote lahmacun internationally and give this beloved dish the recognition it deserves. My 40-member team and I completed the process in a short time, maintaining consistent flavor and quality. We are proud to be the first in the world to achieve this.”

Lahmacun is a thin flatbread topped with a mixture of minced meat, vegetables, and spices, widely considered a staple of Turkish cuisine. Its preparation varies regionally, and it is commonly served in homes, bakeries, and restaurants.