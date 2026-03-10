The Yavuz Sultan Selim Mosque, located on one of the hills overlooking the Golden Horn in Istanbul’s Fatih district, stands out for both its location and architectural features, and is considered among the early examples of classical Ottoman mosque architecture.

Commissioned by Ottoman Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent in honor of his father, Selim I, the mosque was completed in the 1520s.

Situated on one of Istanbul’s seven hills, the mosque occupies a high vantage point overlooking the Golden Horn, giving it a prominent place in the city’s skyline. The structure is regarded as one of the early examples of the centrally domed mosque plan in Ottoman architecture.

The prayer hall consists of a main space covered by a single large dome, supported by side walls and an arch system. The building draws attention with its balanced and simple architectural layout, while marble craftsmanship and tile decorations inside highlight its artistic value.

A view from the complex shows the Yavuz Sultan Selim Mosque, Istanbul, Türkiye, March 10, 2026. (AA Photo)

The Yavuz Sultan Selim Mosque is not only a place of worship but also the center of a larger complex designed in the "külliye" tradition. The complex includes a madrasa, mausoleum, primary school and several charitable foundation buildings.

The mosque courtyard has a spacious layout with a fountain for ablutions at its center, while two single-balcony minarets complete the structure’s silhouette.

Today, with its architectural features and commanding location, the Yavuz Sultan Selim Mosque is considered one of Istanbul’s significant historical monuments and an important work reflecting the early development of the classical Ottoman architectural style.

Traces of transition

Academic and art historian Yasin Saygılı told an AA correspondent about the mosque’s architectural structure, the layout of its complex, the reason for its dominant location overlooking the Golden Horn and its decorative elements.

Saygılı said the mosque stands on the site of a reservoir historically known as the Aspar Cistern, which in later periods came to be called the Yavuz Selim Cistern.

He noted that the complex was built on one of Istanbul’s hills and is located slightly outside the city’s main historical axis.

“It is said that the site was chosen by Selim himself. The architect is generally debated between Mimar Sinan and Acem Ali, but recent sources lean more strongly toward Acem Ali. At that time, Mimar Sinan did not yet hold the title or bureaucratic position that would allow him to construct such a mosque,” he said.

Saygılı added that the mosque serves as an important milestone marking the transition from late early Ottoman architecture to the classical Ottoman style.

He noted that the mosque includes "tabhane" structures - guest rooms often seen in early Ottoman mosque typologies.

“These tabhane units were also present in the Bayezid Mosque and were very common in early Ottoman architecture. Initially integrated into mosques, they later became separate structures within the classical Ottoman architectural system developed by Mimar Sinan, beginning with the Şehzade Mosque,” he said.

Saygılı said the mosque was built on a hill with a full view of the Golden Horn, making it one of the most visible structures in Istanbul’s skyline.

“Together with the Süleymaniye Mosque commissioned by Suleiman the Magnificent, it is one of the two most prominent mosques in Istanbul’s silhouette that catches the eye when approaching the city from the sea,” he said.

A view shows the dome of the mosque, Istanbul, Türkiye, March 10, 2026. (AA Photo)

The site also contains the tombs of Selim I and his wife. Centuries later, in the 19th century, Sultan Abdülmecid, who admired his great ancestor Selim I, also had his own tomb built at the complex.

Saygılı noted that the former cistern at the site is now known as "Çukurbostan," which once hosted a residential neighborhood before a fire in the 18th century destroyed the area and it was later converted into a garden. Today the space continues to serve as a public park.

A spacious interior

Saygılı said one of the mosque’s notable features is the tiles placed above the windows.

“One of the mosque’s key characteristics is the tiles above the windows produced using the "cuerda seca" (Spanish for "dry cord") technique, a decorative style that was used only briefly during that period,” he said.

He explained that later mosques built during the reign of Suleiman the Magnificent featured the Iznik style and the so-called Golden Horn technique, characterized by blue-and-white tiles.

“Yavuz Sultan Selim Mosque is a relatively simple and minimalist Ottoman mosque where functionality is emphasized. It has a natural relationship with the surrounding neighborhood and roads while occupying a carefully chosen point overlooking both the view and the Istanbul skyline,” he said.

Saygılı added that the mosque’s location slightly outside the city’s main axis may reflect Selim I’s modest and reserved character.

The tomb complex contains the graves of Selim I, his wife Hafsa Sultan and several Ottoman princes, including sons of Suleiman the Magnificent.

According to Saygılı, Sultan Abdülmecid initially ordered a tomb larger than that of Selim I, but later had it demolished and rebuilt in a smaller form because he was uncomfortable with it overshadowing the earlier ruler’s mausoleum.

Saygılı also noted that the mosque complex once included structures such as a primary school, madrasa and bathhouse. The bathhouse, built further away due to geographical conditions at the time, was later demolished and has not survived to the present day.

Discussing the mosque’s dome and interior, Saygılı said the dome symbolizes the unity of the Islamic community under the belief in divine oneness.

“In later periods we see domes resting on four columns in mosques such as Şehzade, Süleymaniye and Selimiye. In this early example, the dome is placed on a square base supported by the walls rather than columns, which creates a more spacious and open interior,” he said.

He added that although the mosque is not located along the city’s main historical route and is therefore less widely known today, it once held ceremonial importance during the Ottoman era.

“After their accession ceremonies, Ottoman sultans would stop at the tomb of Selim I before attending the sword-girding ceremony in Eyüp. They would sacrifice an animal and recite prayers there before continuing their journey,” he said.