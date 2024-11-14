Since the beginning of this week, Istanbul Electric Tram and Tunnel Company (IETT) transportation services have been severely disrupted across the city, leaving commuters in a state of uncertainty and frustration.

A fire broke out at the Yenikapı station of the M2 Yenikapı-Hacıosman Metro Line on Nov. 14, 2024, causing significant disruptions. The cause of the fire, which occurred at the busy transit point, remains unknown. Upon receiving the alert, police, fire and medical teams were immediately dispatched to the scene to control the blaze.

The fire led to a thick smoke buildup inside the station, affecting passengers in the area. Due to the hazardous conditions, the Yenikapı station was closed, and services on the line were temporarily halted. Metro Istanbul announced on its social media accounts that the Yenikapı station would be closed for a period while services between Vezneciler and Hacıosman stations continued as usual. Additionally, free shuttle buses were arranged to run between Yenikapı and Vezneciler stations to alleviate the disruption.

To make matters worse, Vezneciler station, a crucial hub for Istanbul’s dense student and tourist traffic, has been plagued by its own issues. The escalators and elevators have been out of service for over three weeks, forcing commuters to endure long, exhausting climbs up to nine flights of stairs.

Vezneciler, one of Istanbul’s busiest stations, is a key stop for Istanbul University students, tourists visiting the Grand Bazaar and locals on their way to work. But with both exits out of service, the station has become overcrowded and frustrating, leaving commuters stuck in uncomfortable conditions.

Just one day earlier, a similar disruption occurred at the Mecidiyeköy station of the M2 Yenikapı-Seyrantepe-Hacıosman Metro Line. The escalators at this station malfunctioned, leading to overcrowding as passengers were unable to use the escalators to exit the station. The issue began in the evening, and while efforts were made to resolve it, the malfunction led to a backlog of passengers.

Some commuters resorted to using the armrests of the escalators to descend, while others waited in long lines to exit the station. Metro authorities announced that the escalator at Mecidiyeköy would remain out of service until Nov. 26 for repairs.

On Nov. 12, passenger congestion occurred at some of the frequently used Metrobüs stations in Istanbul on the second workday of the week. With schools on a midterm break, the city's traffic eased slightly, leading many commuters to prefer public transportation options such as the metro, metrobüs, buses and the Marmaray.

Delays of about 30 minutes were observed on Metrobüs routes starting from Söğütlüçeşme. Congestion was particularly notable at key transportation hubs, including Söğütlüçeşme, the first stop for trips towards the European side, and Altunizade, which is a central point in the city's transit network. A long line of passengers was seen at the Altunizade bridge, and there was also noticeable crowding at the M5 Üsküdar-Samandıra Metro station.