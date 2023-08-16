Istanbul, the city where two continents meet, has turned into a hub of overflowing garbage bins, with photos on social media platforms documenting the administrative failures of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) and Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu.

Upon reports of mounting complaints, Daily Sabah visited the main bustling stops of Istanbul and spoke to citizens, who vented their anger, stating: "Istanbul has turned into a garbage bin. It's hard to survive in this city now."

The appalling state of Soğütlüçeşme Station, one of the metropolis's busiest stations and a junction of the Marmaray, the metrobus and the high-speed ​​train line, includes overflowing trash cans and litter scattered all over the pavement. Outraged, citizens criticized Imamoğlu, accusing him of neglecting Istanbul while focusing on his campaign for the country's Presidency.

Meanwhile, citizens question if these problems will be resolved, emphasizing the urgent need for intervention, particularly in the sweltering heat.

Moreover, uncollected garbage has plagued several other metro stations across the city, leading to unpleasant sights and foul odors. Trash has also spilled over from containers onto the streets, adversely affecting the areas' hygiene. The accumulation of garbage in the sweltering weather has contributed to a pervasive stench.

A concerned local resident highlighted that the garbage had remained uncollected on their street for several days, expressing health-related apprehensions for her and her children. She mentioned altering her daily routine, opting to stay home instead of venturing out for walks with her kids.

The problem

A tense situation has unfolded as the Istanbul Environmental Management Industry and Trade Joint Stock Company (ISTAC) has formally requested a salary raise for its employees from the İBB. However, negotiations have hit an impasse, resulting in potential repercussions for garbage collection services. Amid these developments, the Confederation of Turkish Real Trade Unions (Hizmet İş) has joined forces with ISTAC to initiate work delays as they await further negotiations regarding the proposed raise.

According to Mahmut Arslan, chairperson in Hizmet İş, the İBB administration extended an offer aligned with the terms of the collective agreement established with the Confederation of Revolutionary Trade Unions of Türkiye (DİSK), but the proposition was met with resistance from the workers.

"We have expressed our firm belief that a collective bargaining agreement falling short of TL 25,000 for wages ($924) is not a sustainable solution for us," Arslan elaborated. Anticipation now builds as a mediator's report is expected in the coming days. Arslan revealed that should the report not yield a resolution, a strike will likely be launched within the next week.

Highlighting the critical nature of the workers' roles, Arslan emphasized the importance of the 5,500 unionized employees responsible for garbage transfer services, stating: "District municipalities gather garbage that is subsequently brought to nine solid waste transfer stations owned by the İBB. In the unfortunate event of a strike, the accumulated trash would remain within these transfer stations, hence the consequences are clear – garbage would stagnate and regular collection and disposal processes would come to a standstill."

Citizens have voiced their concerns and emphasized the urgency of resolving these issues. The problems not only directly impact businesses but also tarnish the image of Istanbul for foreign tourists who visit the iconic city. Frustrated commuters have stated that if the municipal authorities fail to respond, they should step down or take immediate action to rectify the situation.

As negotiations stall and tensions rise, the potential impact of this labor dispute on the city's sanitation services looms large, emphasizing the urgency for a resolution that upholds the interests of both ISTAC employees and the city's residents.