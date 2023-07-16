Istanbul, the vibrant metropolitan city renowned for its bustling tourism industry and daily influx of approximately 1 million commuters, finds itself grappling with a failed municipality and inadequate facilities, leaving its citizens bewildered. The city, known for its diverse transportation network, now faces mounting issues such as trash pileups, malfunctioning air conditioners and unreliable buses, as municipal authorities fail to meet public needs.

The megacity's transportation infrastructure, comprising of metros, subways, sea transport, buses and minibuses, has long served commuters of all ages, facilitating their daily commutes, school journeys, and providing convenience to tourists. However, recent grievances voiced by numerous citizens relying on public transportation shed light on non-functional air conditioners, poor conditions of buses, and instances of passengers being left stranded due to technical problems.

Especially during scorching summer conditions, the situation turns dire as metro buses become stiflingly hot, leaving frustrated passengers to resort to their own measures like handheld fans, newspapers or napkins, and clothes to wipe off sweat. Many have expressed anger and demanded the resignation of Ekrem Imamoğlu, the mayor of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB).

Upon reports of mounting complaints, Daily Sabah spoke to frustrated passengers in Mecdiyekoy, popularly known as downtown Istanbul, who vented their anger, stating, "Only words, no works."

Citizens have also directed their frustrations toward Imamoğlu on the accumulation of garbage in the city's busiest metro stations. One resident witnessed the appalling state of Yenikapı Metro Station, with overflowing trash cans and litter scattered throughout the corridors. Outraged, citizens criticized Imamoğlu, accusing him of neglecting Istanbul while focusing on his campaign for the country's Presidency. Images capturing the situation quickly went viral on social media platforms, accompanied by captions like "Imamoğlu has abandoned Istanbul."

Another longtime Metrobus user at Yenikapı, lamented the recurring issues of non-functional air conditioners and malfunctioning elevators in overpasses. They questioned when these problems would be resolved, emphasizing the urgent need for intervention, particularly in the scorching heat.

Moreover, uncollected garbage has plagued Kadıköy and several other metro stations across the city, leading to an unpleasant sight and foul odor. Trash spilled from containers onto the streets of Karakolhane Street, home to various cafes and restaurants in the Rasimpaşa neighborhood, adversely affecting the area's hygiene. The accumulation of garbage in the sweltering weather has contributed to a pervasive stench.

A concerned local resident highlighted that the garbage had remained uncollected on their street for several days, expressing health-related apprehensions for her and her children. She mentioned altering her daily routine, opting to stay home instead of venturing out for walks with her kids.

Citizens have voiced their concerns and emphasized the urgency of resolving these issues. The problems not only directly impact businesses but also tarnish the image of Istanbul for foreign tourists who visit the iconic city. Frustrated commuters have stated that if the municipal authorities fail to respond, they should step down or take immediate action to rectify the situation.

As Istanbul's residents call for swift action, the municipality faces mounting pressure to address the growing discontent and restore the city's once efficient and admired infrastructure.