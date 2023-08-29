Istanbul is set to inaugurate a significant stop in one of its newest tram lines, Eminönü-Cibali Station, a pivotal component of the Alibeyköy-Eminönü Tram Line.

Constructed by Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB), this transportation hub will open with its official launch on Aug. 30. This strategic development promises to streamline travel between Eminönü and Alibeyköy, reducing travel time to a mere 35 minutes while optimizing vehicle frequency based on passenger demand.

Prior to the public opening, IBB Deputy Secretary General Pelin Alpkökin provided insight into the project's objectives and capabilities. Alpkökin underscored that the tram line can efficiently transport over 100,000 passengers daily.

Delving into the specifics of the newly established tram line, Alpkökin elaborated: "Our Alibeyköy-Eminönü line will be fully operational from the outset. Seamlessly integrating with the T1 line, city lines, bus routes and the metro, this corridor stretches from Alibeyköy along the picturesque Golden Horn coastline, traversing the historical neighborhoods from Balat to Eminönü. This undertaking holds immense significance in terms of enhancing the region's transportation framework and preserving its historical charm."

"During peak hours in the mornings and evenings, we have the capability to dispatch a train every three minutes," Alpkökin added.

Addressing the innovation powering the tram line, Alpkökin highlighted: "Given its route through the historical heart of the city, the tram line utilizes an unprecedented energy supply method. Unlike conventional overhead poles and cables, it employs an advanced ground-based energy system known as APS, a first of its kind in Türkiye. This contrasts with our existing systems like T1 and the Kabataş tram, which employ catenaries and overhead poles for energy supply. We recognize the significance of preserving the aesthetic integrity of our historical peninsula, and our ongoing initiatives are aimed at harmonizing these infrastructural needs with the region's timeless beauty."

As the Eminönü-Cibali station's imminent inauguration beckons, Istanbul residents and visitors alike can anticipate a more streamlined and sustainable urban commuting experience while witnessing the seamless union of modernity and history along this captivating tram line.