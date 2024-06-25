Bird palaces, built on the walls of some mosques, madrasahs and mausoleums since the 16th century in the Ottoman Empire, serve as nests for birds and are still home to many bird species today. The structures, which were put forward as a work of aesthetic thought in both architectural and humanitarian terms, are also seen as a symbol of the compassion shown to living creatures in Ottoman civilization.

Birdhouses, examples of which can be seen in many districts in Istanbul, especially in the historical peninsula, are known as "bird pavilions," "bird palaces," "sparrow palaces" and "dovecinlik."

It is understood that the birdhouses, which are mostly constructed of stone and brick, are protected from the wind, sun and rain.

Examples of bird palaces in Türkiye's Istanbul can be seen in many historical buildings such as Usküdar Valide Sultan Mosque, Usküdar Ayazma Mosque, Eyüp Sultan Mosque, Bali Paşa Mosque, Şehzade Mosque, Sultan Mustafa III Mausoleums, Grand Selimiye Mosque, Seyyid Hasan Paşa Madrasah, Sultan Mahmud I School and Millet Manuscript Library.

Bird palaces, which were built to shelter many bird species such as sparrows, pigeons and starlings, were built in parts of architectural works that were especially exposed to the sun and wind. Historian and author Mehmet Dilbaz told Anadolu Agency (AA) about the history of Ottoman bird palaces, the purpose of their construction, their importance from past to present and how these works have influenced other societies.

Dilbaz stated that bird palaces in the Ottoman Empire were actually a tradition linked to Islam and the works of the foundation culture: "The basis of the story is the need not to close the book of deeds. As stated in a famous hadith of the Prophet Muhammad in Islam, some things that can save people after they die are knowledge, a good son and a beautiful work."

Architectural, aesthetic taste

Pointing out that birdhouses were usually made of brick or stone, but the first examples were made of wood, Dilbaz said: "Ottoman bird palaces were an aesthetic pleasure, many details of which we have lost today. If the Ottomans had built these palaces only with the understanding that the bird would enter, stay here in summer and winter, lay its eggs, or protect itself from cold, snow and rain, they would have built only four walls. Since the Ottomans had an aesthetic taste, they built these bird palaces with elegance and detail in accordance with the architectural elements of the period in which they were built, and therefore, the birdhouses that have survived to the present day clearly show the architectural and aesthetic taste of the period in which they were built."

Dilbaz stated that the winter months were harsher in previous centuries and the snow cover remained unmelted for a long time. "Birdhouses are not only built for aesthetic pleasure, 200 years ago, Istanbul had very intense and frigid winters, in climates where the snow cover did not lift for two months in cold and intense winters, birdhouses were the only environment where these birds could enter, take shelter and continue their lives."