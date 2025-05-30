Standing as the tallest structure in Istanbul, Çamlıca Tower continues to attract millions of visitors while also serving as a hub for the country’s broadcasting technologies.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced that Çamlıca Tower, which was inaugurated by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on May 29, 2021, has welcomed approximately 2.3 million visitors over the past four years. Designed in the form of a tulip and located at the city's highest point, the tower has become one of Istanbul’s most recognized landmarks.

Built using advanced engineering techniques, Çamlıca Tower reaches a total height of 587 meters (1,926 feet) above sea level, combining its 201-meter reinforced concrete body with a 168-meter steel antenna. The structure features 49 floors and includes observation decks, restaurants and lounge areas. According to Uraloğlu, the tower was constructed on an area of 30,150 square meters with a deep foundation core measuring 58 meters in diameter and 21 meters in depth, ensuring its durability.

Highlighting the visitor experience, Uraloğlu said that the tower offers panoramic views of Istanbul through its Observation Terrace, bringing together the historic peninsula, the Bosporus and the city’s natural scenery. Through an interactive visual platform named “Seyyah360,” visitors can also explore Istanbul’s cultural heritage from the imagined perspective of the 17th-century Ottoman aviator Hezarfen Ahmed Çelebi.

“Çamlıca Tower has become a new center of attraction with its 360-degree panoramic views, modern architecture and rich cultural content,” Uraloğlu stated, adding that the tower has welcomed around 2.3 million guests since its opening.

In addition to its tourism appeal, Çamlıca Tower plays a vital role in the country's broadcasting sector. It currently transmits 100 FM radio stations, 16 analog terrestrial television channels and 15 DAB+ digital radio broadcasts. It also provides technical infrastructure for 25 tenants, including GSM operators, shared radio systems, and public institutions.

Uraloğlu noted that with the launch of DAB+ services in November 2025, the number of digital broadcasters rapidly rose from 11 to 15. The DAB+ system, he said, offers more stable frequency spectrums and broader coverage compared to FM broadcasting, opening new possibilities for sectors such as defense and passive radar technology.

The minister also emphasized a lesser-known benefit of the tower: the significant reduction of electromagnetic emissions in the surrounding area. Before the tower was built, the region had a measurement of 39 volts per meter of electromagnetic radiation due to numerous broadcasting antennas. After the removal of 33 antennas and the centralization of broadcasting services at Çamlıca Tower, the level dropped to 2.5 volts per meter, well below the European Union’s acceptable threshold of 6 volts per meter.

“This nearly 15-fold improvement has created a healthier living environment for the area’s residents,” Uraloğlu said.

As it enters its fifth year, Çamlıca Tower stands not only as an architectural icon but also as a strategic infrastructure project that blends tourism, technology, and public health benefits.