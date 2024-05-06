The Kariye Mosque in Istanbul, owned by the General Directorate of Foundations of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and reconverted into a mosque from being a museum by a Presidential Decree dated Aug. 21, 2020, will open for worship after today's ceremony.

The collective opening ceremony of 201 works restored by the General Directorate of Foundations will take place today at the Presidential Beştepe Congress and Culture Center with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's participation in the Foundation Week celebrations. Among the 33 works to be opened in Istanbul during the event is the Kariye Mosque, which will be connected live during the ceremony.

President Erdoğan will officially open the mosque through the live connection.

Furthermore, the Kariye Mosque has been captured by a drone. The footage showcases the mosque's new appearance after restoration, with its surroundings and green areas standing out.

The Kariye Mosque in Istanbul, reconverted to a Mosque by Presidential Decree, will open today in Istanbul, Türkiye. May, 6, 2024. (AA Photo)

Originally built as a church and later converted into a mosque during the reign of Sultan Bayezid II by Grand Vizier Hadım Ali Pasha (Atik Ali Pasha), the building was turned into a museum under the Museum Administration in 1948. However, it regained its status as a mosque with a Presidential Decree on Aug.1, 2020. After this decision, the mosque's restoration began and has now been completed after four years.

During the opening ceremony, live connections will be made to the 33 works, including the Kariye Mosque in Istanbul.

