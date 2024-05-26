Restoration work on the iconic Galata Tower in Istanbul has been completed, and those wishing to visit can once again explore the historic structure.

The restoration work on the tower, one of Istanbul's iconic structures, began in November 2023, and the eighth floor was closed to visitors.

On Feb. 23, the entire historic structure was closed for exterior restoration and earthquake reinforcement.

Following the restoration work, the historic structure was opened to visitors on Saturday, May 25. Visitors showed keen interest in the tower on the first day. There was a significant line, especially for tickets from visitors coming from outside the city.

100 visitors per hour

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism issued an official statement after completing the restoration work at the Galata Tower emphasizing that the efforts were carried out using modern technology in collaboration with expert academics.

As part of these efforts, steps were also taken to accommodate migratory swift birds who use the tower for nests.

The statement also stressed that visit guidelines will allow a maximum of 100 visitors per hour.

One of Istanbul's best views

Cihat Gülhan, who came from Bursa to Istanbul with his friends, said: "We actually arrived yesterday, but it was closed yesterday. We were very sad to see it closed. My girlfriend and I wanted to come up. When we heard it was open today, we came back. We are very happy that it reopened."

Necmiye Ceyran, who wanted to visit the tower with her family, said, "It's incredible, beautiful and very crowded. As you can see, we are in line. We are tourists, too, but we are waiting. Hopefully, if there had been a more organized and nicer opening, we would be happier."

Mahmut Harput, who visited the tower, said: "I came here about a month ago when it was in the restoration stage. I wanted to come again. I saw it was crowded. I was already following it on the internet. I came, I saw, it's very beautiful. There are quite a few people from abroad. It's nice, and one of the most beautiful spots in Türkiye."

History of Galata Tower

The area where the structure is located is a patchwork past. In 1267, a trade colony was established in Galata allocated to the Genoese by the Byzantines. The Genoese, who gained their independence in time, started to surround Galata with walls in 1303, primarily for their security.

They created a trade network between the Black Sea and Mediterranean ports, lasting 186 years in this region. After the conquest of Istanbul by the Ottomans, the autonomy of the region was recognized on June 1, 1453, with an "ahidname" – an edict guaranteeing the rights of the people – given by Sultan Mehmed II, also known as Mehmed the Conqueror.

Although it is not known exactly when the tower was built, according to historical sources, it was constructed by the Genoese between 1348 and 1349. The tower, which was built as a watchtower within the Galata walls, was called Christtea Turris (Jesus Tower) by the Genoese and Megalos Pyrgos (Great Tower) by the Byzantines, while the Turks named it Galata.

The Genoese, in alliance with the Byzantine Empire, established a colony called "Pera" in the Galata district of Istanbul in 1267. Over time, they expanded the dominance of the colony with the permission of the empire. They built the Galata Tower in this region to have both a watchtower and a military and defense structure against a land siege. A war broke out between the Genoese and the Byzantines shortly after the tower was built and lasted for a year.

As the war ended with an agreement signed afterward, the hill where the Galata Tower was located was given to the Genoese due to the cross on the top of the structure with an edict issued by the Byzantine Emperor John VI Kantakouzenos. With the conquest of Istanbul by the Ottoman Empire on May 29, 1453, the Genoese left the entire colony to the Ottomans without any conflict.

Although the Galata Tower suffered some damage after it was conquered by the Ottomans, the destructions were halted following an edict issued by the Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II for Pera and the works led by Zaganos Pasha. With these works, the tower was raised again and the cross on the top of the tower was replaced with the flag of the Ottoman Empire.

The great Istanbul earthquake in 1509 caused great destruction in the city. The tsunami that occurred after the earthquake reached 6 meters (20 feet) in some places, opening the city walls and damaging some structures. The Galata Tower was among the structures badly damaged in this disaster. It was raised with the repair work carried out by architect Hayreddin.