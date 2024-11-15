As the weekend nears in Istanbul, a summary of the notable disruptions in the city's public transportation system highlights several incidents that have impacted commuters.

On Friday afternoon, a driverless metro traveling on the Üsküdar-Samandıra line caused panic among passengers after it skipped five stations during its journey, leading to confusion and distress.

The incident occurred when the metro, traveling from Üsküdar to Samandıra, continued its route without stopping at several key stations. After passengers disembarked at the Bulgurlu station, the metro passed through Ümraniye, Çarşı, Yamanevler, Çakmak and Ihlamurkuyu stations without stopping, leaving passengers stranded at those locations.

Many passengers were left bewildered by the situation, unable to understand why the train failed to stop at the expected stations. Despite several passengers pressing the emergency stop button, the metro continued its journey, only halting near Altınşehir station.

Upon reaching the station, passengers exited the train and walked along the tracks to the nearest platform. In a video captured by one of the passengers, a person is seen warning others to exit quickly, stating, "Let’s get out quickly; another metro is coming."

Authorities are investigating the incident, and further information regarding the cause of the train's malfunction is expected. Passengers expressed concern over the safety and reliability of the driverless metro system following the unexpected event.

At the beginning of the week, Istanbul's public transportation faced several disruptions. On Nov. 14, 2024, a fire broke out at the Yenikapı station on the M2 Yenikapı-Hacıosman Metro Line, causing significant delays. The cause of the fire remains unknown, but it led to thick smoke inside the station and prompted an immediate response from police, fire and medical teams. The station was closed, and metro services were temporarily halted, though services between Vezneciler and Hacıosman continued.

Vezneciler station, one of Istanbul's busiest and most important hubs for students and tourists, has been dealing with its own set of problems. The station's escalators and elevators have been out of service for over three weeks, forcing commuters to navigate long climbs of up to nine flights of stairs.

Additionally, Mecidiyeköy station, another key stop on the M2 Yenikapı-Seyrantepe-Hacıosman Metro Line, faced similar issues on Nov. 13. The escalators malfunctioned, causing significant overcrowding. Efforts to resolve the issue led to long waits for passengers, with some resorting to using armrests to descend. Metro authorities announced that the escalators at Mecidiyeköy would remain out of service until Nov. 26 for repairs.

On Nov. 10, 2024, an IETT bus traveling to Kadıköy lost control and crashed into a barrier; according to reports, the bus was heading toward Harem on the D-100 highway when it veered off course as it approached the Acıbadem Metro Station stop and collided with a roadside barrier.