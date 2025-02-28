For the first time in history, the Sultanahmet Mosque in Istanbul, Türkiye, will hold a Tarawih prayer with a full recitation of the Quran, led by 35 distinguished hafiz.

Ahead of the Tarawih prayers starting today, the mosque has been prepared for Ramadan with thorough cleaning and maintenance. Posters announcing the inaugural Hatimli Tarawih prayer have also been displayed.

Recai Albayrak, who returned to his role as an imam at the Sultanahmet Mosque after serving as a mufti for 25 years, shared his excitement with Anadolu Agency (AA). He explained that Tarawih is a voluntary prayer performed after the Isha prayer and consists of 20 rakats, noting that performing it with a full recitation of the Quran is a prophetic tradition.

Albayrak highlighted that many mosques across Istanbul and Türkiye practice Hatimli Tarawih, stating:"I previously served as an imam here and often wondered whether we could establish a Hatimli Tarawih at the Sultanahmet Mosque, a historic imperial mosque. It remained a personal aspiration. With the reopening of Hagia Sophia Mosque for worship, we found it fitting to realize this vision, as regular Tarawih prayers are performed there. We thought it would be beautiful to introduce this practice at the Sultanahmet Mosque, which was built as a counterpart to Hagia Sophia."

Emphasizing the unique spiritual atmosphere expected at the mosque this Ramadan, Albayrak continued: "This will be led by some of Istanbul’s most esteemed hafiz. A total of 35 different imams, including renowned figures from Türkiye and beyond, will participate. Some of them have gained recognition in Quran recitation competitions. Beginning this Friday, five hafiz will lead the prayer each night, totaling 35 throughout the month. Each imam will lead four rakats, reciting one page per rakat. Since this Ramadan lasts 29 days, we will recite two sections (juz) on the final night."

Albayrak expressed their commitment to showcasing the beauty of the Quran during the holy month and invited Istanbul residents to experience this unique spiritual gathering: "Many people listen to our scholars and hafiz through television and other media, but this Ramadan, they have the opportunity to hear 35 hafiz recite the entire Quran live. Not only will they perform Tarawih with a full recitation, but they will also have the chance to listen to the entire Quran as additional recitations during the prayer. They will share in its spiritual rewards."

Albayrak also reflected on his return to the mosque after serving as a mufti for 25 years. Having previously worked as an imam at the Sultanahmet Mosque between 1986 and 1998, he described his deep connection with the historic site: "Our family has a long-standing tradition of serving in mihrab duties. After my time as a mufti, I always felt a longing for Sultanahmet. The spiritual inspiration I gained from this mosque has always remained with me. I wished to return, and with the approval of the Presidency of Religious Affairs, I was able to do so. This has been a great blessing for me, and I am grateful to experience this joy once again."