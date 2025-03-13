Istanbul’s dialysis centers continue to provide critical care for thousands of patients, with ongoing efforts to expand services and improve digital health care infrastructure.

Approximately 10,000 patients receive dialysis treatment daily at 92 centers across Istanbul, according to the city’s Provincial Health Directorate. These centers operate six days a week, offering three sessions daily, with each patient undergoing a four-hour treatment.

To support this extensive service, 333 doctors and 917 nurses work in dialysis centers across the city. The existing facilities can also increase their services in emergencies, with the potential to accommodate up to 20,000 patients per day if needed. Plans for establishing new dialysis centers are underway as part of the city's expanding health care initiatives.

In recent years, digitalization efforts in dialysis treatment have gained momentum. Laboratory results, patient reports and medical records are now being tracked through the web-based Transplantation and Dialysis Data System, ensuring more efficient monitoring and management of patient care.

Speaking on World Kidney Day, Istanbul Provincial Health Director Abdullah Emre Güner emphasized the importance of providing high-quality care for dialysis patients.

"Our expert doctors and health care workers are committed to ensuring that every patient receives the best treatment possible. We carefully plan each patient’s treatment process to suit their individual needs," Güner stated. "We strive to create an environment where patients feel comfortable and supported throughout their treatment."

He also highlighted the importance of seeing dialysis centers as more than just treatment facilities. "Our centers are places where patients should feel safe and at ease. We don’t just view health care as a procedure; we approach it with compassion and a patient-centered mindset," he said. "From infection control to technological infrastructure and hygiene standards, every detail is meticulously managed."

Güner also stressed the importance of early diagnosis in preventing kidney disease. He encouraged citizens to undergo regular health screenings at 12 family health centers and through more than 4,600 family doctors across Istanbul.

"Health is most valuable when it is protected, not when it is lost," he stated. "We are working with thousands of health care professionals across Istanbul to help citizens safeguard their well-being. Regular check-ups, healthy lifestyle habits and early precautions are essential for protecting kidney health."

With increasing investments in dialysis services and digital health care, Istanbul continues to enhance its ability to provide life-saving treatment for thousands of patients daily.