Nestled within Istanbul's centuries-old Grand Bazaar, Zincirli Han continues to preserve the commercial traditions of the Ottoman era while attracting visitors from around the world.

Located on the northern side of the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, the historic inn was built in 1708 and remains one of the city's enduring centers of trade and craftsmanship.

According to historical records, the two-story structure reflects the traditional Ottoman inn model, bringing production, trade and accommodation together under one roof. While the ground floor housed shops, the upper floors served as workshops and lodging areas for merchants and artisans.

Over the centuries, Zincirli Han became an important stop on local and international trade routes. Crafts such as jewelry making, carpet weaving, copperwork and antiques flourished within its walls, where Turkish, Greek, Armenian, Jewish, Iranian and Dagestani craftsmen once worked side by side, contributing to Istanbul's multicultural commercial life.

Although some traditional crafts and the master-apprentice system have weakened over time, the inn remains a living example of Ottoman artisan culture through its historic architecture and active merchants.

Among them is carpet trader Nurullah Şenel, whose family has been involved in commerce for five generations. He has operated in Zincirli Han for nearly four decades and specializes in handmade carpets and kilims woven in different regions of Anatolia.

"Our products are made for personal use by Anatolian families, not for mass production," Şenel said. "Many of them were woven decades ago but never used, which is why 60 or 70-year-old carpets can still look brand new."

He said most customers come from Europe, the U.S. and Australia, reflecting the global interest in traditional Turkish handicrafts.

Handmade Anatolian carpets are displayed at a shop inside the historic Zincirli Han, Istanbul, Türkiye, June 11, 2026. (AA Photo)

"These carpets are works of art. Each one is unique," he said, adding that despite growing competition from machine-made and imported products, authentic handmade carpets continue to attract collectors and enthusiasts.

Tourism remains a key driver of business at the historic inn. According to Şenel, the busiest period runs from April through November, when visitor numbers and sales increase significantly.

Longtime tea house operator Mehmet Şirin, whose family business has been active in the han since 1955, said both domestic and international tourists show strong interest in the site.

Visitors often enjoy traditional drinks such as ayran and homemade lemonade while exploring the historic complex, he said.

For jewelry repair specialist Münüp Efe, who has worked in Zincirli Han for around 30 years, the attraction lies in the building's authenticity.

"Tourists come from France, Germany, the U.S. and Spain to have their jewelry repaired here," he said. "Zincirli Han still preserves its historic character."

The inn's appeal extends to first-time visitors as well.

Agustin Trevino, a tourist from Mexico visiting Istanbul for the first time, described Zincirli Han as an impressive historical landmark.

"I really liked it. It is an amazing place," he said. "The people are very friendly, and we enjoyed Turkish food and culture. I'm also planning to buy a carpet from Zincirli Han."

More than three centuries after its construction, Zincirli Han continues to blend commerce, craftsmanship and history, offering visitors a glimpse into the enduring legacy of Ottoman trade culture in the heart of Istanbul.