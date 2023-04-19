Italian scientists plan to carry out a research visit to Türkiye next week to examine samples from the twin earthquakes, said a Turkish scientist living in Italy on Monday.

The earthquakes in southern Türkiye on Feb. 6 formed great interest among Italian scientists, said Turkish scientist Aybike Akıncı of the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA).

“It is because of the quake’s impact, the area it affected, and the size of the damage it caused,” she said, adding that the quake was the strongest after the one that hit eastern Erzincan province in 1939.

“The twin earthquakes in Türkiye are not the type of earthquakes we experience very often. It was an earthquake-triggering earthquake. It created two major earthquakes with 7.7, followed by a 7.6 magnitude quake,” Akinci added.

The Italian scientists will visit quake-stricken areas to examine and produce joint projects and solutions with their Turkish counterparts, she added.

On Feb. 6, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck numerous Turkish provinces in the southeast, taking over 50,000 lives.

Around 14 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the quakes as well as many others in northern Syria.