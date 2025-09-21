Fish deaths that have resumed in Izmir Bay, located along Türkiye’s western coast, in August continue to concern residents and authorities.

Large numbers of dead fish were reported along the shores near Pasaport and Üçkuyular piers, prompting cleanup efforts by teams from the Izmir Metropolitan Municipality.

Şener Taran, who visited the shore with his family, expressed his disappointment, saying, “We came to the beach as a family. We saw this scene and were very upset. This is not a sight that suits Izmir. We want the fish deaths to be investigated.”

Serkan Kocamert emphasized the city’s close relationship with the sea, noting: “People grow up with the sea from childhood. Coming across such a scene really hurts. When we arrived, my 5-year-old daughter saw the sea and said, ‘Dad, look.’ I couldn’t answer her. There is clearly some negligence. People need to be conscious, and authorities need to find a solution. The real issue is not cleaning, but preventing pollution in the first place.”

The issue is not new for Izmir, last year, on Aug. 20, dead fish washed ashore at the Turan area in Bayraklı district, accompanied by a foul odor.

Authorities carried out investigations to identify the source of pollution and prevent future occurrences. Despite these efforts, fish deaths have reemerged in the bay this August, raising renewed concerns about the environmental health of the region.