The environmental crisis in Izmir Bay, on the Aegean coast of western Türkiye, continues to worsen as pollution wreaks havoc on local marine life.

In the Karşıyaka district, thousands of dead fish have washed up along the shoreline, causing alarm among residents and authorities.

The grim sight of lifeless fish floating on the water's surface was captured by drones, while those near the shore have reported an unbearable stench.

Following the discovery of dead fish on Bayraklı's Turan Beach on Aug. 20, and the subsequent foul odor that followed, authorities initiated an investigation to trace the pollution source.

Despite efforts, the situation has continued to escalate, with the latest wave of fish deaths occurring in Karşıyaka, the water near Karşıyaka Pier turned a greenish hue, signaling severe environmental distress.

Izmir Metropolitan Municipality teams have launched extensive efforts to collect the dead fish, with both onshore and offshore operations underway. Witnesses reported seeing black garbage bags filled with dead fish stretching along the shoreline.

The unbearable stench has made life difficult for locals and visitors. Tuğçe Otçu, 24, who had traveled from Uşak to Izmir, expressed her disappointment: "The surroundings are filthy, and the fish are all dead on the surface of the water. Anyone who claims they can smell the sea air is lying. When I return to Uşak, I won’t be recommending a trip to the coast to anyone."

Murat Güler, 27, a local worker, also voiced his frustration, stating: "The smell is awful. Something needs to be done about this. I work near the shore, and the stench is unbearable. There are days when we can’t work at all because of it. I don’t think this is due to the sea itself, but more because of waste being dumped into the water. Luckily, my home isn’t near the coast."

In response to the environmental disaster, the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change convened the first meeting of the Izmir Bay Coordination Committee, led by Minister Murat Kurum.

The committee has been tasked with investigating the fish deaths and pollution levels in Izmir Bay while providing potential solutions to curb the crisis.

With no immediate end in sight to the pollution or fish deaths, residents and environmentalists alike are demanding more decisive action to protect Izmir's coastline, one of Türkiye's most vital maritime hubs.