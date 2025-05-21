The Second Urban Transformation Summit, organized by Yeni Asır and Turkuvaz Media Group in cooperation with the Izmir Chamber of Commerce (IZTO), was held in Izmir this week, drawing national and local leaders to address the urgency of earthquake preparedness and urban renewal in Türkiye.

Deputy Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ömer Bulut highlighted the significance of Law no 6306 on the Transformation of Areas Under Disaster Risk, stating that 2.3 million independent units had been renewed nationwide, including 87,000 in Izmir and 923,000 in Istanbul.

"Urban transformation is essential to reducing disaster risk. The reality is that our building stock must be replaced without delay," said Bulut. He emphasized that 2 million of Türkiye's 36 million independent units are in urgent need of renewal.

Bulut noted that after the devastating Kahramanmaraş-centered twin earthquakes on Feb. 6, construction began on 452,000 new homes, of which 201,000 have already been delivered. He said the ministry aims to complete all remaining units and businesses by the end of 2025.

"We are channeling our full energy into the earthquake-hit regions for now," Bulut said. "Once that is complete, we will focus more on Izmir and Istanbul."

Addressing concerns about urban planning, Bulut stressed that zoning changes or height increases alone would not ensure earthquake resilience. "True transformation requires holistic planning and cooperation across all sectors," he said.

Izmir Metropolitan Mayor Cemil Tugay said one-third of the city's housing stock needs renewal and proposed six legal and financial solutions to accelerate progress. Tugay reaffirmed the city's readiness to cooperate with the central government, adding, "We are ready to be part of the solution."

Izmir Chamber of Commerce (IZTO) Chairman Mahmut Özgener underscored the need for integrated planning that includes social, environmental and technological dimensions. He also highlighted Izmir's role as a pilot city in the World Bank-supported "Climate and Disaster-Resilient Cities Project," which offers €330 million ($374 million) in financing.

"Urban transformation must also mean energy-efficient, disaster-resilient, inclusive, and smart cities," Özgener said. He also called for the spatial separation of residential and industrial zones to avoid urban sprawl.

The summit concluded with sectoral panels and a call for all stakeholders to join forces in rebuilding safer, more livable cities across Türkiye.