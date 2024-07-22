A member of the Turkish Academy of Sciences (TÜBA) has sounded the alarm over the severe drought affecting Izmir, a popular Turkish holiday destination recently plagued by wildfires. The region's soil has dried out, necessitating immediate action to prevent further devastation.

Professor Doğan Yaşar, a member of the Environment, Biodiversity and Climate Change Working Group, highlighted the alarming conditions in the western city. "This year, Izmir received very little rainfall, which prevented the soil from retaining moisture. Coupled with temperatures about 4 degrees Celsius (7 degrees Fahrenheit) above average, even the smallest spark can ignite a widespread fire," he explained.

The wildfires, which began in June and intensified in July, have ravaged forests, scrublands and agricultural areas across the region. The combination of minimal rainfall and high temperatures has left the soil extremely dry, making it highly susceptible to ignition.

"From Buca to Bergama, nearly every area is burning daily," Yaşar stated. "Izmir recorded the least rainfall in Türkiye this June, with just 0.4 millimeters of rain. May also saw no significant precipitation. Similarly, (the province of) Aydın received the lowest rainfall in May. Without moisture, the soil dries out, and with temperatures about 4 degrees above average, even the slightest spark can turn everything into tinder."

Last July, Izmir experienced record-breaking temperatures of 43.2 degrees Celsius (109.76 degrees Fahrenheit) and sea temperatures of 32.7 degrees. However, the wildfires were not as severe due to relatively cooler and wetter conditions in May and June, which saw double the average rainfall.

"Despite the extreme heat and broken records last year, the wildfires were not as impactful because May and June were cooler and wetter," Yaşar noted.

"This year, we are paying a heavy price for the extreme drought in May and June, exacerbated by human error. We have lost significant areas."

Yaşar emphasized that human activities are the primary cause of these fires.

"Ninty percent of wildfires in Türkiye are caused by humans, primarily due to stubble burning and barbecuing. The main reason for the rapid increase in fires is the extreme dryness of the soil due to excessive heat," he said.

"Once a fire starts, it spreads uncontrollably, especially in July, the windiest month, which further fuels the fires."

According to the expert, immediate action is crucial to mitigate the impact of these wildfires and prevent further loss of valuable land and resources in Izmir.