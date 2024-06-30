With the increasing temperatures in June, numerous forest fires have occurred, particularly in the Aegean, Mediterranean and Marmara regions. According to information from the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, 3,733 hectares were damaged in 430 forest fires between June 1 and 23. Of these fires, 21 spread from agricultural lands where stubble was burned, damaging a total of 1,116 hectares of forest land.

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry of Türkiye, Ibrahim Yumaklı, announced that the intensity of the fire in Balıkesir Susurluk has been significantly reduced and that interventions in the fires in Izmir Selçuk and Menderes are ongoing. In his press statement at the fire crisis center in Selçuk, Izmir, Minister Yumaklı stated that on June 29, there were 11 high-risk fires of various sizes in seven provinces across Türkiye, six of which have been brought under control.

Fires in Çeşme and Torbalı, Izmir, on the west coast of Anatolia have been brought under control, while efforts continue to manage the fires in Selçuk and Menderes. Minister Yumaklı confirmed that the Selçuk-Kuşadası road is closed as a precaution, and no residential areas or facilities are at risk, although some people were affected by the smoke, there are no health threats.

In Çeşme, a fire broke out in a shrubland area yesterday due to a cigarette butt, security camera footage captured the moment an individual threw the cigarette butt and ran away, followed by two people running toward the flames, the District Gendarmerie Command reviewed the footage and identified the suspect, O.I., who is now in custody. The fire damaged around 50 hectares of land.

To control the fire, the Izmir Regional Forestry Directorate dispatched one plane, a helicopter, seven water tenders, and a water supply vehicle, the fire was successfully contained by the teams.

In Susurluk, Balıkesir, northwestern Türkiye, a fire that began on June 29 in agricultural land and spread to the forest has been brought under control. Cooling efforts have started. The Balıkesir Regional Forestry Directorate deployed 90 personnel, a plane, two helicopters, six water tenders, a water supply vehicle, a first response vehicle, and one bulldozer to manage the blaze.

In Afyonkarahisar western Türkiye, a fire on Hıdırlık Hill was extinguished by firefighting and Forestry Directorate teams, some trees and grasslands were damaged in the fire.

In northwestern Türkiye's Ezine district in Çanakkale, a fire in an agricultural area led to the precautionary evacuation of Yeniköy and Üvecik villages. The Çanakkale Regional Forestry Directorate, along with fire brigades from Ezine and Geyikli municipalities, intervened from the air and ground.

In northwestern Türkiye's Lalapaşa district in Edirne, a fire that started in a wheat field and spread to the forest was brought under control. Teams extinguished the fire near Demirköy village after four hours of effort.

In Ankara's Beypazarı district, a forest fire was extinguished by the Forestry Directorate and firefighting teams. Cooling efforts are ongoing in the area.

In Sivas, central Türkiye, a fire in Karalı village destroyed 1,000 bales of hay. The fire was extinguished by the Sivas Municipality fire brigade.

In southwestern Türkiye's Milas district in Muğla, a fire in a forest near Güzelçamlar Mahallesi, Kazıklı Pamukdüzü area, damaged about 3 hectares of woodland. Muğla's Regional Forestry Directorate sent six planes, five helicopters, 14 water tenders, two excavators, and many forestry workers to contain the fire.

In north-central Türkiye's Turhal district Tokat, a fire in a wheat field was extinguished by the Turhal Municipality fire brigade with the assistance of local residents. Approximately 10 acres of farmland were damaged.

Near residential areas in Antalya's Akseki district, a stubble fire damaged fruit trees and 10 acres of land, the fire was controlled by teams from the Regional Forestry Directorate and Antalya Metropolitan Municipality Fire Department.

In eastern Türkiye's Genç district Bingöl, a ground fire that broke out was swiftly extinguished by the Forestry Directorate and Genç Municipality fire brigade before it could spread to the forested area.

In Karaman's Ermenek district, efforts are underway to control a forest fire near Yeşilköy with both aerial and ground interventions by the Ermenek Forestry Directorate and municipal fire brigades.

Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı stressed the importance of preventing fires before they start and highlighted the public's collective responsibility in achieving this goal. Addressing concerns about misinformation on social media, he clarified that claims about simultaneous fires in Kuşadası or Selçuk were untrue and emphasized the accuracy of official information. He underscored the coordinated efforts among government agencies and stressed that there were no weaknesses in their response. Minister Yumaklı emphasized unity and vigilance in fire prevention efforts, joined by Izmir Governor Süleyman Elban and Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Youth Branch General President and Izmir member of Parliament Eyyüp Kadir Inan.