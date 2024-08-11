The Hacı Ayvaz Mosque, situated in the Akçakoca neighborhood of İzmit, Kocaeli, northwestern Türkiye and believed to have been constructed in 1857, has been closed for worship since 2019.

This closure was necessitated by serious structural damage and an imminent risk of collapse.

At the entrance of the mosque, a sign reads, "Our mosque is closed for worship due to a heavy damage report," to clearly inform visitors about the severe condition of the building.

Registered as a cultural asset by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in 1987, the mosque is recognized for its significant historical and architectural value.

Following an extensive inspection in 2019, which revealed critical safety issues, it was determined that the mosque could not remain open.

Consequently, a detailed restoration project was developed by the Istanbul Vakıflar 2nd Regional Directorate Cultural Assets Protection Regional Board, which received official approval later that same year.

As part of the safety measures, the mosque’s minaret was dismantled last year due to its potential danger to the community.

The restoration project, which aims to address the extensive damage and ensure the preservation of the mosque’s historical integrity, is anticipated to go out to tender shortly.

This step is crucial for restoring the mosque and maintaining its cultural significance for future generations.