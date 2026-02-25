Türkiye experienced a significant increase in rainfall in January, with both the volume and duration exceeding historical averages. The rise was particularly notable in southeastern and central Anatolia, creating favorable conditions for water resources and agricultural production.

Data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry’s General Directorate of Agricultural Reform indicates that rainfall across the country has risen above both recent averages and January 2025 levels. Southeastern Anatolia recorded an average of 135 millimeters (5.31 inches) of rainfall, while central Anatolia saw 62.5 millimeters, marking a 10-year high.

The consistent above-average rainfall has supported strong soil moisture levels and crop emergence, signaling a robust recovery compared to last year. In wheat-growing regions nationwide, emergence is largely complete, with plants predominantly in the two to three leaf stage and entering the tillering phase.

Regionally, Marmara has completed sowing, with wheat showing early leaf development and localized tillering. Soil moisture retention has ensured smooth emergence in Bilecik, Edirne, Istanbul, Kocaeli, Çanakkale and Tekirdağ. In the Aegean and Mediterranean regions, crops are developing normally, with no widespread drought risk reported.

Snow cover in central and eastern Anatolia has provided additional benefits, allowing crops to undergo vernalization and dormancy, processes that enhance plant growth. Similarly, in the Black Sea region, winter maintenance, pruning and fertilization of hazelnut, tea and kiwi orchards continue under favorable climatic conditions.

Overall, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry reports that winter crops are developing normally across Türkiye, and no significant agricultural risks are anticipated for the coming months.