In a display of solidarity and media activism, 60 journalists representing leading national and regional media outlets across Türkiye have come together for a continuous 24-hour live broadcast, beginning at noon on Saturday, May 31.

Organized by the Türkiye Press Federation (TÜBAF), the event is titled “Journalists on Live Broadcast Vigil for Palestine: Don’t Stay Silent for Palestine” and aims to protest Israel’s ongoing inhumane policies in Palestine, raise awareness about the escalating crisis, and amplify voices calling for justice.

The live broadcast, hosted at Istanbul’s historic Sultanahmet Square, ran nonstop from 12 p.m. on May 31 until 12 p.m. on Sunday, June 1.

TÜBAF President Sinan Burhan highlighted the unprecedented collaboration between Türkiye’s top media organizations and 20 Anatolian outlets, emphasizing the collective role journalists play in advocating for human rights.

“With a joint live broadcast involving Türkiye’s leading media organizations and 20 Anatolian media outlets, we became the voice for Palestine and humanity,” Burhan stated, underlining the event’s significance in raising global consciousness about Palestine’s plight.

The broadcast featured participation from prominent political figures, including Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Deputy Chairs Faruk Acar and Ahmet Büyükgümüş, AK Party Secretary-General Eyyüp Kadir Inan and AK Party Central Executive Board member Mahir Ünal.

The initiative underscored the media’s crucial role in informing the public and sustaining international engagement with Palestine’s ongoing struggle. Through continuous coverage and live dialogue, the broadcast sought to ensure the global community remained aware of developments on the ground.

Journalist and writer Güngör Yavuzaslan participated in the broadcast, moderated by Ülke TV host Mustafa Yıldız. Yavuzaslan condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza, describing the crisis as a 600-daylong genocide.

“Until a Muslim and Jerusalem alliance is formed to counterbalance Zionist brutality, they will neither pause nor stop,” he said. “Israel, guided by a distorted belief in the 'promised land,' continues to seize land inch by inch.”

Despite relentless oppression, Yavuzaslan noted the resilience of Gazans who continued to defend their homeland without fleeing. “In 600 days of ongoing oppression, children buried their parents, parents buried their children, but they did not leave Gaza. History will record this,” he affirmed, emphasizing the unprecedented nature of Gaza’s endurance in modern conflict history.

He also highlighted how Gaza rekindled a spirit of resistance within the Islamic world, stating that Israel continued to bargain over the lives of Gazans amid a sustained blockade. Yavuzaslan praised Türkiye’s nonpartisan support for Palestine, rooted in the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who made the Palestinian cause a central national policy.

“The message ‘Gaza is not alone’ echoed worldwide,” Yavuzaslan remarked. “Just as Türkiye supported Azerbaijan’s homeland struggle both on the field and at the negotiating table, since Oct. 7, Türkiye sent a clear message that Gaza would not be left alone and support would continue within our means.”

Despite the hardships, Yavuzaslan pointed out that the future of Palestine remained uncertain and the struggle for an independent Palestinian state would persist.

Zeynep Türkoğlu, program director at 24 TV, described Palestine as “a school for humanity,” emphasizing the deep cultural and historical connections. “These lands were not always like this; this is not their fate,” she said. “Israel is a terrorist state; from its foundation, it has been a plan, a dagger that wounds.”

Representatives from numerous media organizations across Türkiye participated in the live broadcast, which continued through the night to maintain public attention and international solidarity with Palestine.