On the 9th anniversary of the July 15 coup attempt, many citizens visited the “15 July Martyrs' Memorial” and the “Memory of July 15 Museum” in Istanbul.

As part of July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day, visitors began arriving at the memorial site located at the Anatolian entrance of the 15 July Martyrs Bridge in Istanbul’s Üsküdar district from the early hours of the morning to offer prayers for the martyrs.

Visitors toured the Memory of July 15 Museum, which comprises multiple sections displaying the belongings of citizens who resisted the coup attempt. They also watched a documentary about the events of July 15 and followed the commemorative programs held at the site.

Abdullah Ergül, who was struck by five bullets on the bridge formerly known as the Bosporus Bridge, shared his experiences with the press.

He recalled how his father had told them, “Today is a day of honor. Today is the day to repay our debt to the homeland,” and sent all his children to the squares. Ergül said he joined the resistance at the bridge and helped carry many of the wounded that night.

Pointing out that he witnessed people overcoming fear that night, Ergül said: “May God never let this sacred nation live through such a night again. I was shot several times while trying to save one of our brothers. They did not allow me to rescue him. That young man was martyred in my arms. He also had a mother and father. What was his sin? That night, weapons and bullets bought with the taxes of this nation were turned against its own people. But our nation, with bare hands, stood strong and gave them no passage.”

Visitor Kadir Kuru recalled discussing the coup attempt with his family and friends before heading out into the streets.

He said he arrived at the bridge with his father and recounted, “When we got here around 11 p.m., there was a massive crowd. Thankfully, our people came on time and didn’t leave. I was shot at around 11:30 p.m., but I didn’t go to the hospital. I endured the pain and resisted because I couldn’t walk away. I saw this place as our own ‘Archers’ Hill.’”

Kuru emphasized that they defended their homeland unarmed, holding only flags in their hands, and that the coup plotters responded by firing on civilians.

He added that visiting the Memory of July 15 Museum and the Martyrs' Memorial brought back deep emotions, “When we come here, we feel sorrow. The events of that night return to our minds.”

Savaş Kum, another visitor to the Martyrs’ Memorial, said that on the night of July 15, everyone took to the streets following President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s call and that tanks on the bridge fired on civilians.

Visiting the memorial for the first time, Kum said he brought his 10-year-old nephew, Mehmet Acar, along so he could begin to understand the heroism shown that night.

Mehmet Acar said the visit gave him a chance to understand better the sacrifices made by the Turkish people on the night of July 15.

Meanwhile, a large number of journalists reported live from a designated area at the site, covering the ongoing visits.