A Red Notice has been issued for the 17-year-old driver T.C. and fugitive suspect Eylem Tok, who caused an accident in Istanbul's Eyüpsultan district that resulted in the death of one person and injuries to four others.

The investigation, initiated by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office regarding the accident that claimed the life of Oğuz Murat Aci, is ongoing.

The incident

On March 1 in Eyüpsultan, one of three ATVs being used by the victims broke down. While the broken-down vehicle was being repaired on the roadside, another vehicle traveling in the same direction crashed into the ATVs.

The five injured individuals were taken to the hospital, but Oğuz Murat Aci could not be saved despite medical intervention.

It was found that the 17-year-old driver, T.C., responsible for the accident, left the scene in his mother Eylem Tok's vehicle, went to Istanbul Airport around 2 a.m. and flew to Egypt with his mother around 4:30 a.m.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office issued a detention order for T.C. and Eylem Tok and requested that the Ministry of Justice issue a Red Notice.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç announced that contact had been made with the Egyptian judicial authorities and that documents for a temporary arrest request had been sent to the competent authorities in the U.S., where the suspects were found to have traveled.

Ayşe Ceren S., a corporate communications expert working at the business of the suspect's father, Bülent Cihantimur, was arrested for "aiding a criminal" and "concealing evidence." Judicial control measures were applied to Cihantimur and A.K., who handed over a missing phone belonging to one of the injured to the police after the accident.

The court also decided to impose a judicial control measure requiring Cihantimur to "check in" regularly.