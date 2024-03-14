A photo capturing Eylem Tok, a fabricated writer and her son Timur Cihantimur, who was involved in a fatal accident in Istanbul's Eyüpsultan district, has stirred nationwide reactions as they were spotted casually strolling the streets of New York. The incident, in which Cihantimur's SUV crashed into a group of people, resulting in one fatality and four injuries, has sparked public outcry.

Cihantimur, an unlicensed driver, is currently under investigation for his role in the tragic accident. It has been revealed that he was smuggled to the United States by his mother following the incident, prompting authorities to delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding his departure.

Eylem Tok and her son were spotted at the airport fleeing to U.S., March 13, 2024. (IHA Photo)

The accident, which occurred on March 1 in Eyüpsultan, and the subsequent evasion of Cihantimur by his mother, who first took him to Egypt before relocating to the U.S., continue to dominate headlines in Türkiye.

The photo, shared by journalist and writer Razi Canikligil on social media, has intensified public scrutiny of the case.

Meanwhile, the father of Oğuz Murat Acı, the victim who lost his life in the accident, has spoken out, revealing that Cihantimur's family indirectly contacted them, expressing intentions to offer condolences on the 10th or 12th day.

An undated photo of Oğuz Murat Acı, the victim who lost his life in the accident with his wife and newborn, Istanbul, Türkiye. (IHA Photo)

However, he reiterated his demand for accountability: "The mother and child should surrender themselves, and then they can come to offer condolences the following day."