The Kaaba's silk door cover from 1988 is now on display in Edirne's Old Mosque, in northwestern Türkiye.

Provincial Mufti Ercan Aksu told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the Kaaba cover is changed each year on the eve of Eid al-Adha, also known as Qurban Bayram. He noted that the cover displayed at Old Mosque was replaced in 1988.

"The Kaaba cover consists of eight parts, one of which is the door curtain, called the 'Burka.' This cover, made of pure silk, weighs 70 kilograms and measures 6 meters in length by 3 meters in width. It features verses from the Quran, including Surah Al-Fatiha, and various other verses and the names of Allah," Aksu explained.

Aksu pointed out that the cover was brought to Türkiye by an individual and, through the efforts of Edirne Governor Yunus Sezer, is now being displayed in Old Mosque until the end of Eid al-Fitr.

He highlighted that a stone from the Kaaba is also in the mosque, saying, "The presence of both the Kaaba stone and the Kaaba cover in the mosque has created a special excitement; we invite people to visit both the Kaaba stone and the Kaaba cover here."

Visitor Bahar Yenerel, who came from Lüleburgaz, expressed her amazement and excitement upon seeing the Kaaba cover.

During the construction of the Kaaba, fragments of the "Hacer-ül Esved" ("Black Stone"), believed to have descended from heaven and originally brought from Abu Qubays Mountain, were transported to Istanbul during the Ottoman era.

In 1571, Architect Sinan (Mimar Sinan) placed four pieces of this sacred stone in the Sokullu Mehmet Pasha Mosque, located in the Kadırga district of Istanbul. These pieces, framed in gold, are situated at key points within the mosque: at the center of the marble above the entrance, above the mihrab (prayer niche), over the minbar (pulpit) door, and beneath the dome of the pulpit.

Additionally, a fragment of the Black Stone is located to the right of the mihrab in Edirne's Old Mosque. According to tradition, this piece is said to be a remnant of stones that fell from the Kaaba wall during heavy rains.

These fragments of the Black Stone have been preserved in the Sokullu Mehmet Pasha Mosque for nearly five centuries, having been brought to Istanbul by Sultan Suleiman I, known as Suleiman the Magnificent, and placed in the mosque commissioned by Grand Vizier Sokullu Mehmet Pasha.