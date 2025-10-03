The Women and Democracy Association (KADEM) presented awards to the winners of its “Women and Family” themed photography contest, organized as part of the 2025 Year of Family on Friday in Istanbul.

The contest, aimed at highlighting women’s labor and transformative role within the family through art, attracted 865 participants submitting a total of 2,023 photographs.

The ceremony began with a promotional film prepared by KADEM. During the event, KADEM Board Chair Canan Sarı condemned Israel’s attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was delivering aid to Gaza. Sarı explained that KADEM board member Sena Polat and Deputy General Manager Semanur Sönmez Yaman were among those detained by Israeli authorities. She described the attack as “not only unlawful but also a grave crime against the shared values of humanity” and called for an immediate end to Israel’s blockade and attacks on Gaza.

Sarı also highlighted KADEM’s work over the past 12 years to build a safe society where women can live with dignity and a just future. She said, “Through the ‘Women in Innovation’ project, we support entrepreneurial women. Our ‘Start for the Future’ project prepares young girls under state protection for independent lives. We continue to expand our women’s support centers across Türkiye.”

Regarding the photography contest, Sarı said: “We chose the relationship between women and family as the theme of this year’s contest because photography captures the essence of a moment. A single frame can stop time, guide our memory, and shape the collective memory of society.”

Zeytinburnu Mayor Ömer Arısoy, who hosted the ceremony at Kazlıçeşme Sanat, praised the initiative, saying: “I congratulate you for organizing this contest for the 2025 Year of Family. Culture and art have an enduring role in expressing and representing society, and we should make the most of this potential.”

Awards were presented to the winning photographers, and the selected works were displayed at Kazlıçeşme Sanat for visitors. These works will also be showcased at KADEM’s branches in 57 provinces and on digital platforms, allowing art enthusiasts nationwide to engage with the exhibition.