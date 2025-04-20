The Women and Democracy Association (KADEM) held its 5th General Assembly on April 19 at the Atatürk Cultural Center in Istanbul. During the assembly, lawyer Canan Sarı was elected as the new chair of the board.

The general assembly took place with the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

During his speech, President Erdoğan said their faith commands that superiority should not be sought in gender, origin, color or race, but in knowledge, morals, piety, compassion and virtue.

He acknowledged that they do not deny some wrongful practices that have infiltrated certain societies, stating: “Negative examples and practices resulting from misinterpretations are exceptions, not the rule. They are deviations that need to be eliminated. A bad example cannot set a precedent. The struggle we have waged shoulder to shoulder with you regarding women in our country is based on this understanding. We have never swept our problems under the rug.”

Speaking to the press during the assembly, KADEM Board of Trustees Chair Sümeyye Erdoğan Bayraktar emphasized that for the past 12 years, they have made their voice heard not only in Türkiye but also internationally.

“With the significant steps we’ve taken, we are confidently progressing toward becoming a model civil society organization. In this journey, we are empowered by our volunteers,” she said.

Bayraktar expressed gratitude to associate professor Saliha Okur Gümrükçüoğlu, who had served as board chair for seven years. “She carried out her duties with great determination and devotion and has been a strong and successful leader. On behalf of myself and KADEM, I thank her deeply,” she stated.

Bayraktar said that Canan Sarı, who took over the role, has long been part of the organization, serving as head of the legal committee, board member and vice chair. “With her competence and determination, I am confident she will lead KADEM even further in this new term. I wish for this new board and leadership to bring prosperity and success to our foundation.”

In her address at the assembly, outgoing chair Gümrükçüoğlu reflected on their 12-year journey as one of Türkiye’s pioneering civil society movements advocating for women’s participation in all areas of life and equal access to rights, opportunities and resources.

She highlighted that in recent years, they have launched transformative projects contributing significantly to social change and worked to strengthen KADEM’s presence on the international stage.

Having proudly served as board chair since 2018, Gümrükçüoğlu said it was time to pass the torch and expressed her full confidence in Canan Sarı, who she believes will advance KADEM’s mission with dedication and vision.

As a candidate for the board chair position, Canan Sarı delivered a speech before the election, laying out her vision for KADEM and reaffirming the foundation’s commitment to key values such as women’s rights, family, labor, justice and a dignified life. She emphasized that KADEM’s work extends across all domains – from academic institutions to grassroots efforts, and from global platforms to local partnerships.

Sarı underscored a central belief that strong societies and strong states can only be built on the foundation of strong women and strong families. She highlighted the values of “trust, dignity and justice” as the guiding principles of KADEM’s mission going forward.

“We are aware of the significant responsibilities ahead of us in this new era,” she said. “With the same awareness, determination and belief, we will continue working. We will dedicate more resources and energy to projects that support women's participation in education and production.”

She pledged that the foundation would continue its fight against rights violations, injustice and violence with courage and persistence. Sarı also framed women’s empowerment not just as a national issue but as a global cause, calling for solidarity across borders.

“We work not just for women in our country but for women everywhere to protect their rights and dignity,” she said. “We will continue to raise our voice on platforms like the United Nations and W20, sharing our efforts and standing up for oppressed women worldwide.”

Touching on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Sarı drew attention to the tragic loss of life, noting that more than 15,000 women had been killed in just two years. She condemned global silence in the face of what she described as genocide.

“In a world where women and children are being brutally killed, humanity must unite,” she said. “While many leaders remain silent in the face of these crimes against humanity, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s firm stance gives hope to the oppressed.”

Sarı expressed KADEM’s determination to be a voice for victimized women around the world, stating that the foundation would continue to echo that hope and carry out its mission with determination.

Following a vote by 294 delegates, Canan Sarı was officially elected as KADEM’s new board chair. The newly appointed board of directors was also announced during the assembly.

Since its founding in 2013, KADEM has worked to ensure women’s representation in all areas of life – from politics and business to the arts and academia. Operating under the motto “Equality in Existence, Justice in Responsibility,” the foundation continues to advocate for a more just and inclusive society.

The event concluded with a commemorative photo capturing this moment of transition and renewal.