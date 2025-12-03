The Women and Democracy Foundation (KADEM) successfully wrapped up its “Stronger Tomorrows, Stronger Women” initiative in Hatay, southern Türkiye, on Tuesday, a comprehensive project launched in response to the Feb. 6 earthquakes.

The program, designed to provide social, economic and psychological support, culminated with a ceremony held at Iskenderun Technical University (ISTE).

During the event, KADEM Chairperson Canan Sarı highlighted the foundation’s active engagement in the earthquake-affected region. Since the project’s inception, KADEM has served 12,745 women through 628 workshops and delivered psychological support to 1,498 women. Additionally, 63 women secured employment opportunities as a direct result of the program.

The project focused on equipping women with vocational skills, particularly in areas such as e-commerce, entrepreneurship, gastronomy, cooking and ceramics. Training sessions were held in Kahramanmaraş and Iskenderun, benefiting dozens of women and enhancing their psychological resilience amid ongoing social and economic challenges. Notably, 23 women residing in container cities, often isolated from central urban services, were included to ensure broader social inclusion.

Sarı emphasized that the initiative was more than just training; it was a pathway to recovery and empowerment. “This project was a journey of healing and rebuilding. The skills and knowledge acquired by these women mark the beginning of new entrepreneurial ventures and renewed hope,” she said.

The closing ceremony featured a gastronomy competition where women showcased local culinary specialties crafted during workshops.