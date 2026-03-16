The Women and Democracy Association (KADEM) hosted a consultative iftar in New York on Monday, bringing together diplomats, academics, and civil society leaders during the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women meetings.

The closed-session event, titled "Faith, Justice and Moral Leadership: Reimagining Muslim Civil Society," was held at the Turkish House (Türkevi) and focused on the role of Muslim civil society in addressing global crises, ethical leadership, and women’s impact on social transformation.

Opening the program, KADEM Board Member Dr. Zeynep Temizer Atalar emphasized that civil society should go beyond crisis response, shaping social norms, fostering public responsibility, and acting as a moral bridge between communities and governments.

She added that Muslim civil society organizations can contribute to global justice debates while promoting principled governance and societal solidarity.

The event featured remarks from Ambassador Hameed Ajibaiye Opeloyeru, Permanent Observer of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to the UN, and Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the U.N., Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad. Discussions highlighted the importance of international collaboration and faith-based organizations in solving global challenges.

During an open consultative session moderated by KADEM Board Member Dr. Zeynep Feyza Eker Ayhan, participants from multiple countries discussed strengthening networks among Muslim civil society organizations, promoting ethical leadership, and increasing women’s leadership roles.

Participants highlighted the devastating humanitarian impact of the crisis in Gaza on women and children and called for stronger global solidarity in response to such crises. The session emphasized that true justice requires collective action and that women play a central role as transformative leaders in civil society, education, diplomacy, and public policy.

Speakers also highlighted historical and structural perspectives on Muslim civil society. Basira Rahim, President of Shahada Inc., noted the contributions of African American Muslims and indigenous communities to the foundations of Muslim civil society in the United States.

Nadira Gandhi, director of Cornerstone, underscored the invisible burdens women carry in conflict and crisis while serving as central figures in community recovery.

Other participants stressed the importance of improved communication between Muslim communities, acknowledging historical inequities, and creating tangible solidarity networks. Christy Rocco, vice president of Business Development at The Above Group, called attention to the underrepresentation of Muslim women in corporate leadership and emphasized the need for stronger professional networks.