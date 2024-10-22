The 6th International Women and Justice Summit, organized by the Foundation for Women and Democracy (KADEM), will take place on Nov. 8-9 in Istanbul.

According to a statement from the foundation, experts, academics and researchers from various countries will come together to discuss the main theme of "Artificial Intelligence and Women" at the summit.

During the sessions, discussions will focus on how artificial intelligence can be used to ensure women have a fairer and safer future, as well as how existing disadvantages can be overcome.

The summit is expected to begin with opening speeches by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Minister of Family and Social Services Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, and KADEM Board Chair Dr. Saliha Okur Gümrükçüoğlu on Nov. 8, followed by the Leaders’ Session.

On the second day of the summit, sessions titled "Artificial Intelligence, Knowledge Production and Algorithms," "Artificial Intelligence, Socio-Cultural Codes," "Inspiring Women," "Ethical Discussions and Policy Regulations on Artificial Intelligence," "The Effects of Artificial Intelligence on Women's Well-being" and "Democratic Advocacy and Rights-Based Activism" will take place.

There will also be small discussion points where various applications of artificial intelligence and experience areas will be debated. One of these areas will focus on how artificial intelligence was used during the attacks on Gaza.

Palestinian journalists and social media influencers will answer questions from the press after the discussions in this area on the second day of the summit.

The summit will conclude with the reading of a final declaration.

Sümeyye Erdoğan Bayraktar, President of the KADEM Board of Trustees, stated that artificial intelligence is being discussed not only for the opportunities it presents but also for the threats it contains.

Bayraktar emphasized that at the International Women and Justice Summit, they are opening discussions on the opportunities and problems of artificial intelligence concerning women, saying, "Research shows that some artificial intelligence applications reinforce gender discrimination. The AI-based recruitment tool developed by Amazon in 2018 favored male candidates over female candidates. In other words, artificial intelligence eliminated female candidates by replicating existing workforce dynamics, these systems harbor racial and gender biases."

Emphasizing that artificial intelligence perpetuates existing inequalities through the data, software and algorithms assigned to it by humans, Bayraktar questioned: "How artificial intelligence will impact gender roles and justice depends on the decisions made today. So who will make these decisions, and how? Who will ensure the ethical compliance and oversight of the decisions made by artificial intelligence, and by what criteria? Given that the founders and key actors in the world of artificial intelligence are predominantly men, how just will the rights and representation of women be?"

Dr. Gümrükçüoğlu stated that the International Women and Justice Summit provides an opportunity for many people, institutions and organizations from abroad to get to know Türkiye and KADEM, adding that in the first panel organized by the Ministry of Family and Social Services, ministers of family, women and technology from different countries will be hosted.