The Women and Democracy Foundation (KADEM) is marking International Women's Day on March 8 with a series of impactful events and initiatives. These efforts are designed to promote women's rights and labor recognition both within Türkiye and globally.

KADEM is actively participating in the 69th session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69) in New York. During this session, KADEM will host discussions and panels focusing on key topics such as women's rights, labor, solidarity and technology.

KADEM’s efforts aim to ensure women’s labor is recognized and to provide equal opportunities for women across the globe. As part of this initiative, the foundation has released a video highlighting the often-overlooked contributions of women’s labor. The video, which carries the message "Life gains meaning with women’s labor," can be viewed on outdoor screens, digital platforms, KADEM’s website and social media accounts.

KADEM’s board president, assistant professor Saliha Okur Gümrükçüoğlu, emphasized the importance of advocating for women's rights on a global level. "It is a great responsibility for us to bring our work on protecting women’s labor and rights to international platforms, raise awareness and meet with decision-makers," she said. She highlighted KADEM’s previous efforts in defending women’s rights, such as the publication of the March 8, 2018, Women’s Day Statement and the 2021 Women’s Rights Principles Statement.

In addition to its advocacy work, KADEM has been providing support to women in the earthquake-affected regions of Türkiye. Through its Women Support Centers, KADEM has reached nearly 6,000 women and has worked tirelessly to raise awareness about women’s rights, violence and harassment. The foundation has also supported women entrepreneurs with cooperative projects under the slogan “A Productive Woman is a Powerful Woman.”

Furthermore, KADEM has been active in addressing global human rights issues, such as the situation in Gaza. The foundation has taken legal action at the European Court of Human Rights regarding the war crimes committed by Israel, and during International Women’s Day, KADEM continues its efforts in New York to bring visibility to women's labor and rights.

As part of its participation in CSW69, KADEM will engage in discussions about women’s rights, labor, solidarity and technology. The foundation has also dedicated special attention to the Palestinian issue and is aiming to create an agenda for solving the shared problems of women worldwide.

Through its participation at CSW69, KADEM continues to play an essential role in promoting gender equality, raising awareness of women’s rights, and collaborating internationally to address the challenges women face worldwide.