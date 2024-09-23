Participants of the 8th Women in Innovation Camp, organized by the Women and Democracy Foundation (KADEM), were honored at a special ceremony in Istanbul on Sunday.

The event began with a presentation showcasing KADEM’s initiatives supporting women’s entrepreneurship and advocacy for women's rights. A promotional video was also screened, highlighting the foundation's continuous efforts to empower women.

KADEM Board of Trustees Chairperson Sümeyye Erdoğan Bayraktar delivered a speech emphasizing the importance of nurturing a thriving ecosystem for female entrepreneurs. She stated that KADEM views women’s entrepreneurship as a strategic component in shaping Türkiye’s future, stressing, “Our Women in Innovation Program is not just a social responsibility initiative but a strategic effort aligned with Türkiye's vision for the future.”

In her address, Bayraktar also condemned Israel's actions in Palestine, recalling similar tactics used in Lebanon. She stressed that "strong and independent nations do not face such aggressions" and connected this to Türkiye’s ongoing advancements in fields such as technology, particularly under the National Technology Initiative.

Reflecting on the growth of the Women in Innovation Program, Bayraktar shared that more than 2,700 women have applied to date, with 235 receiving entrepreneurial training. Of the 42 women awarded through the program, 14 have successfully launched their own businesses. “Some of these women have become suppliers to major companies, while others have gained employment at prestigious institutions or continued winning awards for their innovation,” she said.

She also celebrated the transformation of the initiative into a recognized program after its approval by the Istanbul Development Agency, adding that a total of TL 1 million ($29,280) would be awarded to the top six projects in both the incubation and pre-incubation categories. “Women are no longer just participants in the workforce; they are leading the way by establishing their own businesses and becoming key players in the economy,” Bayraktar affirmed.

This year’s top award was given to a project in cyber defense, according to Bayraktar, who praised the practical and impactful projects presented across sectors like education, health and agriculture. She added, “We are proud of the incredible innovations these women are bringing forward, and our support for them will only continue to grow.”

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül also addressed the audience, underscoring the central role of family and the equal footing of women in Anatolian culture. He credited President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's leadership for advancing women's rights and opportunities, particularly over the past two decades. Gül also highlighted the vital work of civil society organizations, like KADEM, in paving the way for women’s increased participation in all areas of life. "As women grow stronger, so do families, civil society and the state," he emphasized.

Pre-incubation category winners

First place was awarded to Melike Bağcı for her "Merkür Defense" project, earning TL 225,000 from Deputy Minister of Industry and Technology Zekeriya Coştu. Her project focuses on developing wearable technology that can detect and neutralize drone threats, which is crucial for securing autonomous vehicles and defense systems.

Bağcı expressed her excitement: "I am an electrical and electronics engineer working on communication systems, cybersecurity signals and intelligence topics. We are conducting studies to reduce dependency on defense and add value to our national security." She also shared her feelings about winning first place, saying, "It is a great feeling to see the results of my hard work, and I look forward to expanding my project."

Second place was awarded to Selen Tavtın for her "HER" project, which earned her TL 175,000. Tavtın’s initiative aims to produce sustainable, recyclable biocomposite materials for the leather industry, aligning with environmental goals.

Third place was claimed by Eylül Er for her "Palgae" project, which focuses on developing biodegradable materials made from algae. She received TL 100,000 for her innovative work to reduce microplastic waste in packaging.

In her speech, Eylül stated, “With my project, I aim to prevent the formation of microplastics in the soil by producing algal-based, low-carbon emission, biodegradable and eco-friendly raw materials for elastic packaging.”

Incubation category winners

First place went to Gizem Uysal for her "Helios Science and Technology" project, which aims to capture carbon dioxide and use it to enhance agricultural productivity in greenhouses. She received TL 225,000.

Second place was awarded to Pınar Oğuz Ekim for her work on the "Advoard Robotics" project, a fully autonomous robotic fleet management system. She received TL 175,000.

Third place went to Havva Bozkurt for her "BIOPROBIF" project, which focuses on producing biodegradable materials to reduce plastic waste. She received TL100,000.

Supporting women’s entrepreneurship

Coştu highlighted KADEM’s critical role in fostering women’s entrepreneurship and involvement in value-added industries. He praised the foundation’s efforts to integrate women into technology and innovation ecosystems, noting, “Through initiatives like the Women in Innovation Program, KADEM is laying the groundwork for a more inclusive future."

Coştu also mentioned the ministry’s support for broader entrepreneurship efforts, including establishing a Women’s Entrepreneurship Initiative platform, with KADEM as one of its key stakeholders. He expressed optimism for the future: “We are institutionalizing our support for women’s entrepreneurship, ensuring it remains at the heart of our national innovation strategy.”

He also noted the significant development of Türkiye’s technology ecosystem, which has increased in recent years, concluding, “Our technology landscape continues to evolve, deepening its capacity and maturing into a globally competitive force.”