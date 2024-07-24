In line with the 2024 program, 3 million trees, including species like cedar, black pine, hawthorn, mahaleb, cypress, rosehip and deer apple, were cultivated in the Tekir and Göksun nurseries affiliated with the Kahramanmaraş Forestry Regional Directorate.

The seedlings grown on 134 acres in the city will meet the seedling needs by being used in afforestation, soil conservation and rehabilitation areas, especially in burned areas.

Hatice Oğuz, deputy director of the Kahramanmaraş Forest Nursery, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they produce without using any chemical fertilizers in the Tekir and Göksun nurseries, which are among the region's most comprehensive seedling production centers.

Oğuz stated that the nurseries on the 134-acre land are not only the main production center for species used in the directorate's forestry activities but also meet the landscaping needs of citizens and institutions.

Oğuz, noting that they provide employment to the local population by employing 100-150 workers for six months in seedling production, maintenance, irrigation and seed collection works at the nursery directorate, emphasized that they take great care in maintaining the seedlings.

Oğuz explained that they produce seedlings according to a regular program and said: "We are going through a period of great transformation and renewal, from globalization to digitalization, from climate change to the fragility of supply chains, from innovative production models to a sustainable economy and changing trade channels. Due to the limited intervention we can make on climate and soil characteristics, it is of great importance to cultivate quality seedlings to achieve success in afforestation."

"As part of the 2024 program of the General Directorate of Forestry, the Kahramanmaraş Forest Nursery Directorate under the Kahramanmaraş Forestry Regional Directorate has completed the production of approximately 3 million seedlings. The produced seedlings will be used primarily in burned areas, as well as for afforestation, soil conservation and rehabilitation areas, and to meet the seedling needs of citizens and institutions," he added.

Oğuz emphasized that for the healthy growth of the cultivated seedlings and to prevent forest fires, citizens should be more sensitive in picnic and forest areas.