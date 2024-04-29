Kahta Castle, a site heavily damaged in the Kahramanmaraş-based earthquakes on Feb. 6, 2023, will again welcome visitors after restoration, most of which has been completed.

The castle, located on the Mount Nemrut tour route and bearing traces of three important civilizations, was closed to visitors in 2005 for security reasons. The restoration, carried out in three stages, was completed in August 2022, and the castle was opened to visitors again in August 2022.

After some parts of the castle built by the Commagene Kingdom were damaged due to earthquakes on Feb. 6, 2023, the historical site was closed to visitors again.

A significant part of the restoration work initiated by expert teams to repair the damaged areas in the castle has been completed.

Within the scope of the restoration works, the walls collapsed in the bazaar part of the castle, which were repaired, and joint reinforcement works were carried out in some areas.

The castle, which has completed its works, aims to host visitors again within two months.

Kahta Castle dates back to the Roman period, built between the A.D. first and second centuries, Adıyaman, Türkiye, April 28, 2024. (AA Photo)

Restoration started quickly

Mustafa Çelik, deputy director of the museum, gave information about the history of Kahta Castle to Anadolu Agency (AA).

Explaining that the castle was home to many civilizations in the past, Çelik said: "It was also an important cult area. Its foundations were laid during the Kommagane period, and then many civilizations, whether Mamluks, Seljuks or Artuqids, left their traces in this castle. The Mamluks gave the last form to the present day."

Çelik reiterated that the castle is on the way to Mount Nemrut and said, "Therefore, it is a frequent destination for visitors."

Pointing out that the castle was damaged in the earthquakes that occurred last year, Çelik said: "The earthquake that affected 11 provinces also affected Adıyaman and caused serious destruction in Kahta Castle. Our ministry took action very quickly and started restoration works and the works are nearing the end, and it is planned to be opened to visitors in the near future."