In Sivas, central Türkiye, recent sudden weather changes have caused Kangal dogs, which are adapted to cold climates, to fall into depression.

Expert Kangal breeder Hüseyin Yıldız stated that the weather conditions, which go against seasonal norms and often see sudden changes, have negative effects on all living creatures, including Kangal dogs.

He explained, "The fluctuations in the seasons have affected all living beings greatly. The Kangals can no longer handle these fluctuations. These weather changes negatively affect their eating habits and coat conditions. Diseases also arise due to this climate."

"Animals that shed their fur due to sudden warm weather may encounter freezing cold temperatures, leading to dermatological diseases. These diseases reduce their appetite. These climate conditions can cause radical health issues in Kangals," he said.

Yıldız pointed out that in recent years, there are no longer four seasons but only two: summer and winter. "The seasons have changed so much that I no longer believe in four seasons. Now we live through summer and winter weather. We no longer experience the spring months."

He explained that animals transitioning from a hot and dry season to a very cold and freezing one can experience psychological trauma. "Kangals, which live in extreme cold conditions, suffer psychological shock when they suddenly encounter hot weather. This situation affects their bodies and health in either a positive or negative way."

Yıldız added, "A Kangal growing up in a cold atmosphere is very happy, but when the cold goes away, they stop eating, begin to lose weight, and fall into depression."

He emphasized the growing disparity between the seasons, saying, "Now, there is such a significant difference between the seasons that it can be considered a gap."

He also added that: "Due to these sudden weather changes, Kangals, just like humans, can get sick. In incompatible climates, all living beings can get sick. These seasons have hit the Kangals and caused them to fall into depression."