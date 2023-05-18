Karacabey Floodplain Forest, Türkiye's third largest wetland, awaits its visitors with a visual feast in the Karacabey district of Bursa, which is under the protection of the Ministry of Forestry and Water Affairs and the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP).

With the blooming of wild lavender and home to hundreds of flora and fauna that come alive with a rich diversity in the spring and summer months, Karacabey stands out both with its natural beauty and local production, Karacabey Mayor Ali Özkan said.

Known as a natural wonder, the wetland sustains various plant species, including ash and alder trees, Loddon lilies, water lilies and flowering rush.

Waterfowl, including flamingos, black storks and herons, can be sighted among the wetland's abundance of water, some amid their annual migration through Türkiye.

The floodplains are fundamental parts of the ecosystem, stated Özkan and said, Karacabey plays a major role in maintaining biodiversity, ensuring the survival of many plants, ensuring forest regeneration, sustainability, adaptation to climate change, and improving the quantity and quality of agricultural production systems.

Özkan emphasized that Karacabey benefits the local producers and beekeepers who carry out apiculture activities. Bees are vital to the health of the environment. Their pollination activity supports biodiversity, making it the most crucial agro-environmental service. The value of bee pollination is estimated to be 30 to 50 times greater than that of hive products such as wax and honey.

The region is significantly essential for lavender honey. Beekeepers attach great importance to this honey because the taste and content of this honey are better and more beneficial. In addition, lavender honey contains various vitamins and free amino acids, proven helpful in treating depression, anxiety, stress or attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The Karacabey floodplain and Kocaçay Delta, which combine different habitat features and are extremely rich in biological diversity, are seen as the rare areas where various ecotourism activities such as bird watching and photography, nature walks and nature camps can be carried out.