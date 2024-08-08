In Trabzon, northeastern Türkiye, organic waste collected from three cafeterias at Karadeniz Technical University's (KTÜ) campus is being converted into compost fertilizer as part of recycling projects.

The compost unit, recently transferred to KTÜ by Hayrat Municipality under the Zero Waste Project, has been put into operation following its installation and renovation.

Organic waste from the three cafeterias on the Kanuni campus is collected and processed daily by staff.

Professor Dilek Beyazlı, KTÜ's zero waste coordinator, stated that fertilizing the university’s green spaces was a significant cost. She mentioned that with this initiative, they are meeting their fertilizer needs and starting to produce excess amounts.

“Our annual fertilizer requirement is 2.5 tons. The work we are doing with the collected waste shows that we can produce more than double that amount. The university usually meets this need by purchasing from outside,” said Beyazlı.

She emphasized that they plan to produce 6.5 tons of organic fertilizer annually, which is more than double their requirement; this surplus can be used to fertilize other green areas in the city or be sold.

Beyazlı highlighted that they reduce waste while ensuring more efficient use, thus benefiting the city, nature and society through recycling.

Beyazlı explained that organic waste is collected daily from the cafeterias and processed with machinery. “We collect organic waste daily without delay and ensure it meets the machine. Weekly, about 250 to 300 kilograms of organic waste is collected from the university. The composting process starts with around 10% sawdust and takes approximately 14 days.”

She also provided technical details about the unit, noting the increasing daily waste quantities in society and that composting can be done with simple systems at home, in neighborhoods and in gardens.

Associate Professor Müberra Pulatkan from the Department of Plant Material and Cultivation at the Faculty of Forestry noted that using organic fertilizer is very beneficial for plant roots and other parts.

She emphasized the importance of organic fertilizer for the sustainability of the campus’s green areas, adding, “The compost machine is used in the nursery area within KTÜ and also in the greenhouse area at the Faculty of Forestry for scientific research. The produced fertilizer has started to be used in these areas."

She added: "The use of organic matter will increase, eliminating the need for purchases; this will contribute to the greenhouse and nursery and establish a sustainable green area system on campus.”