Since its opening, Türkiye's first thematic Cheese Museum, established in the Süvari Tabya in Kars, located in the Eastern Anatolia region, has attracted great interest, showcasing a variety of cheeses, especially Gravyer. In the first seven months of 2024 alone, the museum was visited by 60,000 people.

The museum, which introduces a wide range of cheeses, primarily Gravyer and Kars kaşar, and displays the region’s traditional cheese-making techniques, has garnered significant attention from both local and international tourists.

Yeşim Koç, the Director of the Kars Cheese Museum, emphasized the strong interest from both domestic and international tourists, stating: "Since January, we’ve had around 60,000 visitors, both local and international. It looks like this number will surpass 100,000 by the end of the year. This is a truly proud and joyful number for us. We opened in March 2022, and in these 2.5 years, we’ve gained great recognition.”

Koç added: "We haven’t made any major changes in the visuals within the museum. However, our workshop section will slowly start operating. We’ll have workshop days here at certain times of the year. We’ll have our guests make cheese. They’ll make their own Kaşar cheese, kneading the dough themselves, then they’ll take the cheese they made and enjoy it.”

At the Cheese Museum, visitors are provided with detailed information about the history and varieties of Kars cheese. The museum also showcases old tools and equipment used in cheese-making. Additionally, tasting events organized at the museum are well-received by visitors.

In the Kars Cheese Museum, established in the historical tabya, some sections explain the endemic plants consumed by animals, the barn area, milk-filled churns, life in the highlands and the cheese-making process. The museum also introduces endemic flowers produced in the region, which add flavor to various cheeses.

Visitors to the museum can also learn about the journey of milk from the highlands as it transforms into cheese through sections like Gravyer production, the cheese hall, the video room, the representative Kars Station, Kars vegetation, Ankara Gazi Station, Kars houses, the chef and workshop sections.