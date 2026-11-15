A student from Kartal Anadolu Imam Hatip High School won the top diplomatic representation award at an international student debate held as part of 3the 1st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), in Antalya, southern Türkiye, highlighting young people's role in addressing global environmental challenges.

Zeynep Nur Nazlı represented her school at the International Student Debate, organized by Türkiye's Ministry of National Education's Directorate General for Religious Education from Nov. 12-14, 2026, in Ankara and Antalya.

The event brought together students from Istanbul, Konya, Bursa and Ankara in a Model United Nations (MUN) format, with participants representing different countries and debating climate change, sustainable development and climate justice.

Following preparatory sessions and negotiations in Ankara, the final session took place on Saturday at the Türkiye Climate School Conference Hall in the Green Zone of COP31 in Antalya.

Students presented their assigned countries' perspectives and proposed solutions for a more sustainable future.

Nazlı, from Kartal Anadolu Imam Hatip High School, secured first place in the competition and earned the award for best diplomatic representation.

Reflecting on the experience, Nazlı said the students were motivated by a shared vision of making the world cleaner and more livable for future generations and passing environmental awareness on to the next generation.

She added that the diplomatic knowledge, meaningful connections and experiences gained during the event would continue to inspire the students in their future endeavors.

The three-day program also gave participants the opportunity to strengthen their English communication, research, critical thinking, diplomacy, negotiation and consensus-building skills.

By engaging with different perspectives and seeking common ground, the students explored how young people can contribute to climate action and international cooperation.

The debate concluded with an awards ceremony attended by National Education Minister (MEB) Yusuf Tekin, recognizing students' efforts to engage with global climate issues through diplomacy and dialogue.