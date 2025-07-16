As part of the nationwide July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day events, the world’s largest Turkish flag was unfurled in Kayseri, central Türkiye, during a ceremony organized at the Talas parachute landing area.

The massive flag measures 45 meters (147 feet) in width and 67.5 meters in length, covering a total area of 3,038 square meters. The flag was ceremonially opened by public officials, company personnel and hundreds of citizens who gathered to commemorate the ninth anniversary of the 2016 coup attempt carried out by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

The event drew significant participation, including Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) National Defense Committee Chair and Justice and Development Party (AK Party) member of Parliament Hulusi Akar, Kayseri Governor Gökmen Çiçek, Kayseri Metropolitan Mayor Memduh Büyükkılıç, Talas Mayor Mustafa Yalçın, representatives from nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and local residents.

Speaking at the event, Akar emphasized the unity and resilience of the Turkish people on the night of July 15. “The Turkish nation stood tall and gave no way to traitors. It has been nine years since that treacherous night, but the spirit and sensitivity of the people remain unchanged. Today, seeing the same determination here and in Cumhuriyet Square is deeply gratifying,” he said.

Akar added that Türkiye's enemies had sought to bring the country to its knees but were met with an unshakable resistance. “We said, and we will always say: This nation does not kneel. The Turkish people will give their lives but never surrender. That night, like so many times in our history, the nation stood with dignity and courage and prevented the traitors from succeeding.”