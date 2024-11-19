Kazakhstan's Caspian Sea coastal city of Aktau has been named the "Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2025."

According to a statement from the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information, the 41st Permanent Council Meeting of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TÜRKSOY) was held in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, which reviewed TÜRKSOY's activities for the coming year, it was decided to award the title "Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2025" to Aktau, Kazakhstan.

Thus, Turkmenistan's city of Anev, which held the title of "Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2024" last year, passed the honor to Aktau, Kazakhstan, in a ceremonial handover.

Aktau means "white mountain," and is located on the Mangistau Peninsula in southwestern Kazakhstan.

Aktau, located on the Caspian Sea in southwestern Kazakhstan, is the country's only port city along this body of water. Situated on the Mangistau Peninsula, it serves as the administrative center of the Mangistau region.

Aktau’s strategic position allows it to share maritime borders with Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkmenistan and Iran. The city, which means "white mountain" in Kazakh, is known for its rich archaeological and cultural heritage, making it a key center for tourism and trade in the region.

