Aktau in southwestern Kazakhstan, the only port city located on the shores of the Caspian Sea, has been selected as the “2025 Culture Capital of the Turkic World” by the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY).

As a result of Aktau, also known as Aktav, being chosen as the cultural capital, nearly 30 large-scale international events will be held in the city throughout the year.

Aiming to present the city’s cultural richness to the world and highlight the shared heritage of Turkic people, an open-air opening ceremony was held on the shores of the Caspian Sea. A total of 1,400 artists from across the Turkic world gathered on one stage, and approximately 30,000 people attended the event.

Foreign visitors had the chance to experience the shared culture and traditions of Kazakhstan and other Turkic peoples in the specially constructed “Darhan Dala” ethnovillage for the ceremony. They were also able to explore the region’s historical heritage, traditional handicrafts and local lifestyle.

Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Serdar Çam, who attended the event, thanked all those involved in the organization and said, “The efforts and unity in the Turkic world, the annual designation of a culture capital and the gathering of young people at such events are very meaningful.”

TURKSOY Secretary-General Sultan Raev said that many artists from different disciplines will meet with the public in Aktau throughout the year and mentioned that, along with the Korkut Ata Film Festival, a theater festival will also be organized. He emphasized that Aktau will become a hub for artists and cultural figures.

TURKSOY Deputy Secretary-General Sayit Yusuf also expressed his happiness, saying, “From this beautiful place on the edge of the Caspian, this ancient land of the Turks, I want to tell the world that Turks are one, united and whole. Everything will be much better from now on, I believe this 100%. I see a bright future in our culture, identity, unity and harmony. Tomorrow belongs to us.”

Aktau, situated on the Caspian Sea coast, is a gateway to Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region, a peninsula renowned for its abundant natural resources and striking landscapes.

The city offers both strategic and recreational appeal. Its location makes it a key trade and energy hub, especially given its proximity to major oil and natural gas reserves. Once known as “Shevchenko” during the Soviet period, it was renamed Aktau in 1963.

Visitors to Aktau can explore a range of cultural and natural landmarks. Highlights include the striking Beket-Ata Mosque with its distinctive blue domes, and the Aktau History Museum, which showcases the heritage of the region through artifacts, photographs and traditional tools. Nature lovers can venture out to scenic spots such as Ybykty Canyon, Saura Pass, the lighthouse atop Chalk Cape, the mysterious Valley of Balls and the vast Mangystau Desert.