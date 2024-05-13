KazanForum 2024, a leading international economic event in Russia, will convene experts in Tatarstan from May 14 to 19 to discuss economic and social relations, the organizers announced on Monday. This 15th edition will be held in Kazan, Tatarstan's capital, with Anadolu Agency (AA) as its global communication partner.

The aim of the Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum 2024 is to offer a platform for leading international economic and financial specialists from the Islamic world to strengthen ties between the countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the regions of the Russian Federation in the economic, educational, social and cultural spheres.

It also aims to promote the development of Islamic financial institutions in Russia and worldwide, focusing on joint international projects and programs.

This year, more than 80 nations are expected to participate in the event, including representatives of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Malaysia, Türkiye, Iran, Libya and other OIC member states.

At the Russia Halal Expo, 4,500 halal-certified products from around the globe, including food, services, investment opportunities and infrastructure projects, will be on display to kickstart the forum. The Islamic world's leading manufacturers will supply this halal market with halal-certified apparel, accessories, cosmetics, food and more.

Cultural events

The forum will include cultural events, such as fashion shows, competitions for young cooks and excursions, as well as a comprehensive business program.

"Modest Fashion Day” will see visitors learn about the latest Islamic fashion innovations while offering promotional opportunities.

The forum will also debut an international property market fair, in which architects, investors, financial institutions, and companies from Africa, Central and East Asia will participate and introduce real estate, construction, design and urban planning services.

Last year, KazanForum hosted more than 16,000 visitors from 80 countries, out of which 57 are members of the OIC.

The conference was granted federal status by a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, placing it among the top three most significant and attended international economic forums in the region. The Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok and the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum are the other two forums.