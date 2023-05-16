The landscaping and other development work pick up pace in Soğanlı, a serene valley with courtyard monasteries and cave churches from the 10th and 11th centuries. The remote valley is 40 kilometers (24.86 miles) southeast of the central Turkish province of Kayseri.

Within the scope of the project, infrastructure, superstructure and general restoration works have started in the city square of the valley. Walking trails, lighting arrangements, general landscaping work, seating and resting areas are being built.

The valley which is also known as the 'gateway to Cappadocia' attaches great importance to tourism. The landscape offers a magical view to the tourists who fly with the hot air balloons to view the region shaped by erosion of volcanic activity some 60 million years ago and created the geological wonders that Cappadocia is known for today.

Highlighting the importance of the works in Soğanlı, Culture and Tourism Provincial Director Şükrü Dursun said, "Restoration and cleaning work on the murals has been carried out in the Church of St. Barbara, known as the 'Tahtalı Church,' and the tomb of St. George, the most respected and oldest religious leader of Russia, England and Brazil and other renowned churches."

The area is an ancient rock-cut village with over 20 churches, including about 10 notable churches. The valley cliffs, which include Roman-era tombs and hundreds of pigeon houses are the ideal destination for peacefully hiking around and enjoying ancient churches.

In addition, two creeks have carved out this open green V-shaped valley, the sound of which echoes off the valley walls as birds fly overhead. The setting and rich history make Soğanlı Valley a spectacular destination.

Nearly 12 balloons take tourists every day, said Yeşilhisar District Governor Ahmet Ali Altıntaş who invited the citizens to Soğanlı with the opening of the ruins.

"We have made very serious progress within the framework of tourism led by our former Governor Gökmen Çiçek jointly carried out by our metropolitan city municipality. We now witnessed, how good work together yields results," said Altıntaş.

"The number of tourists has increased by over 100% as the region has had enough investment this year, which we have never received before," said Ali Cebeci, the mukhtar of Soğanlı.

In addition, Yeşilhisar Mayor Halit Taşyapan said, "We are in Soğanlı, one of the most beautiful spots in Cappadocia. We define our district as a district of agriculture, tourism and history. We hope that tourism will also rise very quickly."

Cappadocia, preserved as a UNESCO World Heritage site, is prominent for its unique volcanic cones, valleys, underground cities, boutique hotels and houses carved into the rock, as well as its churches, chapels and shelters used by early Christians fleeing the Roman Empire.