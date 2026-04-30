The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) has launched its 2026 proxy sacrifice campaign ahead of Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha, aiming to deliver aid to millions in need across Türkiye and internationally, particularly in Gaza as well as in 30 countries worldwide.

Announced at the organization’s headquarters in Istanbul on Thursday, the campaign seeks not only to provide immediate support during Eid al-Adha but also to extend assistance throughout the year through sustainable distribution methods.

Under the 2026 program, proxy sacrifice fees have been set at TL 17,250 ($382) for donations within Türkiye and Gaza/Palestine, while international donations are priced at TL 6,350. Donors can also contribute in foreign currencies, making the campaign accessible to supporters abroad.

Speaking at the launch, Fatma Meriç Yılmaz underscored the scale and impact of last year’s operations, highlighting both reach and logistical challenges.

“In 2025, we carried out 168,584 shares of Qurban across Türkiye and 25 countries,” she said, adding that nearly 929,600 people in Gaza alone received canned meat despite extremely difficult conditions. “We were able to deliver this aid by entering Gaza under very challenging circumstances.”

Yılmaz described the campaign’s focus areas as part of Türkiye’s “geography of the heart,” pointing to regions with urgent humanitarian needs. “Among these are African countries facing severe hardship, and of course Gaza, which continues to hold a special place in everyone’s conscience,” she said.

Fatma Meriç Yılmaz speaks at the launch event of Kızılay’s 2026 proxy sacrifice campaign, Istanbul, Türkiye, April 30, 2026. (Courtesy of Kızılay)

Explaining the operational model, Yılmaz emphasized sustainability as a key principle. “Our system is based on converting meat into canned products, allowing it to be stored safely at room temperature for up to two to three years,” she said. “This enables us to distribute aid not just during Eid, but throughout the entire year.”

She noted that the campaign has expanded in 2026, increasing its reach from 25 to 31 countries following needs assessments and operational planning. While sacrifices will be carried out abroad in many regions, Gaza will continue to follow a different model.

“We do not separate Gaza from ourselves,” Yılmaz said. “Due to unpredictable conditions, lack of refrigeration, and storage risks, we carry out the slaughter in Türkiye, process the meat into canned products, and deliver it when crossings are open.”

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, she pointed to severe humanitarian constraints in Gaza, including limited aid access. “After a three-and-a-half-month closure, when canned meat finally entered, it made a significant difference. Protein is one of the hardest resources to access there, yet it is vital for survival,” she said.

Samples of canned meat prepared under Kızılay’s proxy sacrifice model, Istanbul, Türkiye, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Amez Ahmed)

According to Yılmaz, Kızılay’s efforts have had a measurable impact. “Over the past two years, we have managed to deliver enough canned meat so that roughly one can reached every two people living in Gaza,” she noted.

She also highlighted the growing logistical pressure on humanitarian aid. “At times when 600 trucks per day were expected under cease-fire conditions, currently even 100 trucks are not entering, and many of those are commercial,” she said. “We are now able to send only three to four trucks per day.”

Detailing the broader distribution model, Yılmaz said that while international operations involve fresh meat distribution during Eid, Türkiye follows a hybrid system. “Domestically, we distribute both fresh meat and canned products, while also supplying our soup kitchens, where meals are prepared and delivered directly to elderly and vulnerable individuals who cannot cook for themselves,” she said.

She also stressed the importance of maintaining global awareness. “Gaza must not be forgotten,” Yılmaz said. “As global attention shifts, sensitivity may decrease, but the humanitarian situation remains critical.”

Reaffirming transparency, Yılmaz said the entire process is closely monitored. “From the moment a proxy is given, donors are informed via SMS and email. The sacrifices are carried out under strict hygienic conditions, with veterinarians and religious officials present, and each step is conducted under notary supervision,” she said.