The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) announced that it will launch a project to support two hospitals in Gaza, which remains under heavy Israeli attacks.

Kızılay President Fatma Meriç Yılmaz, together with her delegation, visited the occupied West Bank as part of humanitarian relief activities on Sept. 15.

Türkiye’s Consul General in Jerusalem, Ambassador Ismail Çobanoğlu, and the Foreign Ministry’s director general for humanitarian and technical assistance, Ambassador Korhan Karakoç, also joined the visit.

The Turkish delegation visited the Jericho branch of the Palestine Red Crescent, where they met with Palestine Red Crescent President Yunus al-Hatib and local officials, receiving information about the region and the challenges faced there.

Kızılay also provided stationery assistance to Palestinian children with special needs in Jericho.

Speaking about the visit, Yılmaz said that since Oct. 7, 2023, they have paid repeated visits to the Palestine Red Crescent, underlining that members of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement support one another.

Addressing Kızılay’s work in Gaza, Yılmaz said: "Within Gaza, through our delegation, we continue to distribute 21,000 hot meals every day. Our water distribution continues. Whenever possible, we also continue food parcel deliveries."

She noted that Kızılay teams are active in Egypt’s Arish region, Jordan, the West Bank and Gaza, stressing that swift organization and adaptability are vital to ensure aid delivery.

Yılmaz added, "As Kızılay, our duty is to deliver the entrusted donations of the Turkish people to the women, children, and innocent civilians there. That is why we will continue with such meetings and visits."

While Israeli attacks persist in Gaza, Yılmaz also pointed out that the West Bank is facing serious displacement policies and settler violence, stressing that Israel’s objective after Gaza is to annex the West Bank.

Describing today’s events in Palestine as the century’s greatest humanitarian issue, Yılmaz said in the future everyone will have to ask themselves, “Did we do what was necessary?”

She continued: "I see that the Turkish nation is doing everything it can. Donations even come from earthquake zones with the request, ‘deliver these there.’ The number of sacrificial animals donated for Gaza was nearly equal to those donated domestically. My people always prioritized the children and women in Gaza over themselves. Therefore, while the Turkish nation has entrusted us with such a great and honorable duty, as Kızılay, we will continue to do everything in our power to deliver aid in Gaza, Egypt, Jordan, the West Bank, and wherever it is needed."

Yılmaz also used the opportunity to announce the organization’s new initiative, saying: "The Palestine Red Crescent has two hospitals in Gaza, al-Amal and al-Mawasi. They are operating beyond their capacity. As Kızılay, with the support of our donors, we will start a project to support them. Whether their needs are for physical infrastructure, medicine or training, whatever they require, we will finalize the technical details today and launch this project."