The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) is distributing clean drinking water and hygiene kits in Gaza as rising temperatures, inadequate sanitation and damaged infrastructure contribute to an increase in infectious diseases.

The organization said it is continuing humanitarian operations across the Gaza Strip to help mitigate the effects of the ongoing crisis and prevent a potential public health emergency.

Access to clean water has become increasingly difficult due to high temperatures and infrastructure problems, while cases of skin diseases, hepatitis A, respiratory infections and illnesses linked to parasites and rodents are increasing.

Kızılay is distributing 100 tons of clean water daily, providing approximately 10,000 people with access to clean water each day.

It has also launched a hygiene kit distribution campaign, initially targeting 5,000 people, with a particular focus on women and children.

Kızılay announced it has delivered approximately 200,000 hygiene packages to people in need in Gaza to help improve sanitation conditions, including during some of the most difficult periods of the crisis.

The organization is also supporting hospitals and other health facilities to help ensure the continuity of medical services in the besieged enclave.

Kızılay continues to operate soup kitchens in northern, central and southern Gaza, providing around 30,000 hot meals every day.

Since the humanitarian crisis began on Oct. 7, 2023, the organization has distributed more than 17 million hot meals in Gaza.

Its Gaza office, which resumed operations in February, is also working to identify local needs and coordinate efforts to address them.

Kızılay has additionally launched psychosocial support programs for children affected by the war.

Through its “Gaza – Happy Children” project, mobile catering vehicles provide children with daily refreshments alongside games and performances aimed at offering psychosocial relief amid the ongoing crisis.