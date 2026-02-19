On Thursday, the first day of Ramadan, the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) dispatched its 21st “Iyilik Gemisi” (Ship of Goodness) to Gaza, marking its largest single humanitarian shipment since the program began in the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023, escalation.

The vessel, loaded over several days at Mersin International Port, carries food parcels tailored for iftar and sahur, ready-to-eat and easy-to-prepare items, hygiene kits assembled in provinces including Hatay, clothing, blankets, shelter materials and baby essentials. All supplies were sourced through public donations and coordinated by Kızılay branches across Türkiye.

The maritime route has become a structured humanitarian corridor. Ships depart southern Türkiye for Egypt's el-Arish Port in North Sinai. From there, cargo is transferred by truck into Gaza under coordination with the Egyptian Red Crescent and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

Since the latest cease-fire, four ships have reached the area, including three organized directly by Kızılay. Earlier shipments included more than 800 tons of winter and food supplies on the 18th vessel, about 1,300 tons on the 19th and roughly 1,400 tons of mixed relief materials on the 20th.

Daily Sabah editor Kelvin Ndunga (L) interviews Türk Kızılay President Fatma Meriç Yılmaz during the send-off ceremony of the 21st Ship of Goodness to Gaza, Mersin, Türkiye, Feb. 19, 2026. (Daily Sabah Photo)

Kızılay President Fatma Meriç Yılmaz said deliveries have not always moved at the desired pace because of border conditions, but stressed that all donations are monitored to ensure they reach the affected Gazan civilians. She underlined that the organization's presence extends beyond sea shipments.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, she said, Kızılay teams have remained inside Gaza, operating continuously alongside local partners.

On the ground, Kızılay runs two community kitchens in northern and central Gaza. With the start of this year's Ramadan, daily hot meal distribution increased from 30,000 to 60,000 portions. By the end of the month, the organization expects to serve about 1.8 million iftar and sahur meals.

Menus have expanded to include more protein-based dishes as access has slightly improved since the cease-fire, though shortages persist.

Beyond food assistance, Kızılay continues to support hospitals and plans to distribute 60,000 additional food parcels sourced inside Gaza. The move is designed not only to meet urgent needs but also to provide limited support to small-scale local traders trying to resume activity.

Mersin Governor Atilla Toros said the ship carries more than relief items, describing it as a message of solidarity from the Turkish people to civilians facing severe humanitarian conditions.

Officials say Kızılay has the logistical capacity to send a vessel every 15 to 30 days, depending on security and coordination on the Egyptian and Gaza sides. The organization's broader Ramadan campaign aims to reach 7.5 million people, including 3 million internationally, with Gaza a central focus.

After stormy weather the previous night, the ship departed under clear skies, watched by volunteers, donors and officials who framed the mission as both a logistical operation and a humanitarian commitment at the start of Islam's holiest month.